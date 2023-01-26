Boys basketball
BRAGGS 74, BOKOSHE 41 — Jaylen Melton had 20 points in a homecoming win for Braggs, Tayten Chapa had 17 and Austin Rowan 11. Braggs (13-7) has won five of its last six.
LIBERTY 41, WARNER 37 — The Eagles were outscored 22-11 in the fourth. Jaxson Cash had 15 points and Jace Jackson 12. Warner fell to 6-10.
Girls basketball
WARNER 51, LIBERTY 36 — Warner (13-3) led 24-20 at half before taking the game by the throat, outscoring Liberty 14-2 in the third, both points coming on free throws, and shook the doldrums of back-to-back losses over the weekend.
Peyton Sikes led all scorers with 22 points and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Harlie Chesser had 12.
BRAGGS 59, BOKOSHE 15 — Katelyn Chandler had a game-high 25 points and Zoey Hall added 19 for the Wildcats (3-12) in the homecoming win, which snapped a six-game losing skid.
SCHEDULE.
Friday’s Games
Muskogee at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vinita at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vian at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 6:30/8
Porum at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.
Porter at Mounds, 6:30/8 p.m.
Warner at Hartshorne, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.
Keota at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.
Cave Springs at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Gore at Dewar, 6:30/8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Crowder at Webbers Falls, 6/7:30 p.m.
Panama at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.
