BRAGGS 74, BOKOSHE 41 — Jaylen Melton had 20 points in a homecoming win for Braggs, Tayten Chapa had 17 and Austin Rowan 11. Braggs (13-7) has won five of its last six.

LIBERTY 41, WARNER 37 — The Eagles were outscored 22-11 in the fourth. Jaxson Cash had 15 points and Jace Jackson 12. Warner fell to 6-10.

 

WARNER 51, LIBERTY 36 — Warner (13-3) led 24-20 at half before taking the game by the throat, outscoring Liberty 14-2 in the third, both points coming on free throws, and shook the doldrums of back-to-back losses over the weekend. 

Peyton Sikes led all scorers with 22 points and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Harlie Chesser had 12.

BRAGGS 59, BOKOSHE 15 — Katelyn Chandler had a game-high 25 points and Zoey Hall added 19 for the Wildcats (3-12) in the homecoming win, which snapped a six-game losing skid.

 

 

Friday’s Games

Muskogee at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.

Vinita at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.

Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.

Vian at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 6:30/8

Porum at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.

Porter at Mounds, 6:30/8 p.m.

Warner at Hartshorne, 6:30/8 p.m.

Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Checotah at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.

Keota at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.

Cave Springs at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Gore at Dewar, 6:30/8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Crowder at Webbers Falls, 6/7:30 p.m.

Panama at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.

 

