Baseball
HILLDALE VS. WESTVILLE — Rained out. Hornets’ next scheduled game is Monday against Wagoner, pending a possible pick-up game on Friday.
Slowpitch
UNION TOURNAMENT — Oktaha’s event shifted to Union to open the season and the Lady Tigers went 3-0 to clinch the title early in the day.
Oktaha used a nine-run sixth to break a 6-6 tie and beat Union 15-6. Gracie Britten was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, two on a single in that outbust, to lead the way. Jaylie Burress was 3-for-4. The Lady Tigers beat Gore 12-5, with Ava Scott and Jocelynn Williams driving in four runs each in the game.
The Lady Tigers capped the day with a 9-3 win over Eufaula, using a six-run inning to break a 3-3 tie in the fifth. Jordan Otterlifter was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Ava Scott and Jocelynn Williams had two hits each.
