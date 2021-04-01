Baseball
DEWAR GUMBO CLASSIC — Eufaula beat Weleetka 17-7 in a first-round game, collecting 15 hits in all. The Ironheads broke a 7-7 tie in the third on Ostrowski’s solo home run with one out. Jacob Fitzer’s three-run home run opened the scoring. Jordan Sutton, Noah Gran and Brett Pippenger all combined on a one-hitter over four innings. Sutton gave up the only hit. The Ironheads will face Dewar in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
Checotah beat Allen 15-0. Colten Burnett, Brock Butler, Clancy Campbell and Zack Mullen were all 2-for-2, Butler leading the way with three RBIs. Butler also allowed just one hit over three innings. Checotah will face Regent Prep in an 8 p.m. semifinal matchup.
COLLINSVILLE 23, MUSKOGEE 5 — The Roughers (1-9) dug a deep hole giving up six in the third to trail 8-0, then behind 13-5 gave up 10 runs in the fifth, allowing in all, 21 hits. Muskogee had four hits, none with only Dale Grant’s accounting for a run.
GORE TOURNAMENT — Warner (12-1) blanked Okmulgee 11-0 as Adam Thompson no-hit the Pirates over three innings and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Jace Jackson, Landon Swallow and Koltin Lusk each had two RBIs. Porter (15-9) beat Porum 19-11 on 15 hits. Mason Plunk was 4-for-5 and Jackson Cole and Cole Phillips had three hits. Gore beat Okay 11-1, holding the Mustangs to one hit – from Chance Burk.
WAGONER 12, METRO CHRISTIAN 6 — Wagoner (7-6) got a first-round win in the Victory Christian Tournament. Chase Nanni was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Darrius McNack was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Boys soccer
FORT GIBSON 10, WEBSTER 0 — Jose Estrada, Seth Rowan, Simeon Taylor and Scout Taylor all doubled up on goals with Connor Loepp and Caleb Daughtrey with one each in winning the District 4A-4 opener for the Tigers (6-1, 1-0).
Girls soccer
FORT GIBSON 10, WEBSTER 0 — It was easy pickings for the Lady Tigers (6-2, 1-0 4A-4) in their district opener.
Sydney Taylor and Albany Adair had two goals each with Jenna Whiteley, Addie Shaw, Ella Cook, Lauren Undaunted, Lydia Stinson and Kenzie Snell all getting a piece of the action as well with a goal each. Kamryn Talker had one shot on her in goal in the first half and Lexie Foutch had one in the second half, but teamed up for the shutout. The Lady Tigers are at Stilwell on Tuesday.
PORTER 2, INOLA 0 — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored both goals in the second half and Kellcee Martin had six saves in goal as the Lady Pirates moved to 8-1, 2-0 in District 3A-4.
Slowpitch
HASKELL TOURNAMENT —Oktaha pounded out 20 hits — its average per game all day — in beating Vian 20-16 for the Haskell Invitational tournament slowpitch title on Friday, capping a 6-0 day.
Down 6-0 after one, Oktaha (10-1) chewed away at the lead, finally getting in with a 10-run inning in the fourth after trailing 10-7. Gracie Britten, Ava Scott and Jocelynn Williams all homered in the fourth inning. Jordan Otterlifter and Williams led the way going 4-for-5, Otterlifter with a team-high four RBIs.
Jaylie Buress had a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh as Oktaha beat Haskell to clinch its pool. It was one of three long balls in the inning as the Lady Tigers fought back from an 8-5 deficit with the seven-run rally.
Williams and Brynn Surmont each had two-run home runs. Burress led the team with four RBIS in a 2-for-3 game. Karley Fewel was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Otterlifter answered a Bixby grand slam that trimmed her team’s lead to one at 9-8 with a three-run home run as part of a four-run fourth and Oktaha held off Bixby in the end to win 14-12. Britten had two home runs in the game. driving in five runs, and along with Otterlifter and Bekah Bunch turned in three-hit games.
Oktaha defeated Bristow 15-0, Sand Springs 13-2 and also Fort Gibson 8-0, holding the Tigers on the losing end to two hits. Williams was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs to lead Oktaha. Williams also had a big game against Bristow, homering twice in two trips and driving in six runs. Fewel and Britten also homered in the win. Britten, Fewel and Peyton Bryan all homered in beating Sand Springs. Bryan was 3-for-3 on the day, her homer being a solo shot. Britten was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs.
Fort Gibson went 0-5 on the day, the closest game a 12-11 loss to Bristow with Abbye Porterfield, Graci Williams, Angel Lyons, Baleigh James and Jordan Hayes all with home runs. Fort Gibson also lost 16-3 to Haskell, 16-7 to Bixby, and 9-4 to Sand Springs. The Lady Tigers are 2-7.
CHECOTAH SPLITS — Bia Fields had a grand slam, Kaitlyn Searles had two hits on a pair of doubles, Maci Britt had two hits and Amanda Brown homered as Checotah beat Sallisaw 12-2. Things didn’t go as well in the second game as Heavener had 22 hits in a 12-1 win. Searles and Kloee Vanmeter were both 3-for-3 but the Ladycats ended the day at 7-8.
GORE WINS CONFERENCE — Gore beat McCurtain 14-6 then 22-4 to wrap up the day and the Riverside Conference tournament at Stigler, moving to 18-8.
Harley Welch homered and Kara Brimm was 4-for-4 with five RBIS to lead Gore in the first win against McCurtain. Ralea Brooksher was 4-for-5.
Gore got 20 hits, led by three three-hit games from Brooksher, Skye Brooksher and Kynley Webb in the second game. Both Brookshers and Cadi Shoemake all homered.
Gore beat Keota 9-0 and Gans 13-1 in earlier games. Addison Sheffield was 3-for-3 to lead the way and Ralea Brooksher homered. Against Gans, Shoemake and Sheffield were both 3-for-3. Ralea Brooksher 3-for-4. Gore had 80 hits over the four games.
