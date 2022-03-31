Soccer
FORT GIBSON (B) 3, MADISON (ALA.) BOB JONES 2 — Seth Rowan took a through ball from Gabe Carter and put it with about four minutes to play, giving the Tigers (4-2) the win and a spot in the Southern Coast Cup semifinals at Foley, Ala., against Daphne, Ala., on Friday.
Fort Gibson led 1-0 at the half. Gabriel Estrada scored the other two goals, one in the first half and then 10 minutes into the second half, off assists from Simeon Adair and Zander Floyd. Atlas Potter had 10 saves.
FORT GIBSON 3, MOBILE (ALA.) MCGILL-TOOLEN CATHOLIC 0 (G) — Sydney Taylor, Jenna Whiteley and Hagan Baccus scored first-half goals for Fort Gibson in the first day of the Southern Coast Cup in Foley, Ala. The Lady Tigers (6-1) had a 16-5 edge in shots on goal with Jordan Hayes having one save playing the first half in goal and Kameryn Walker three saves in the second half. They take on Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul Episcopal at 6 p.m. Friday. Unlike the boys, the girls standings will be based on points.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 5, PORTER 0 (G) — The Lady Pirates (3-5, 1-2 3A-4) had eight shots on goal but were shut out at home.
HOLLAND HALL 5, WAGONER 1 (G) — Jillian Strange’s goal avoided the shutout for Wagoner (4-5, 0-1 4A-3) in their district opener with the Dutch (8-1, 1-0). Beth Moore had 10 saves in goal.
HOLLAND HALL 5, WAGONER 0 (B) —Caiden Dick had nine saves but the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-1 4A-3) were shut out by the Dutch (8-1, 1-0).
Baseball
COWETA 9, MUSKOGEE 1 — Anthony Watson was 2-for-2 and drove in Muskogee’s only run, which gave the Roughers a brief lead in the top of the second. Thairenn Thompson had the other hit for Muskogee, now 2-9 on the year.
DEWAR TOURNAMENT — Eufaula hit six home runs as a team, two by Jeremy Nelson and Josiah Ostrowski, and one each by Matt Clover and Hayden Robinson, in beating Regent Prep 10-1. Robinson allowed three hits and struck out 10 for the win, putting the Ironheads (10-3) against Morris in the semifinals at 3 p.m.
HASKELL 4, KELLYVILLE 1 — Brannon Westmoreland doubled twice in a 3-for-4 game. Fernando Gonzales also went 3-for-4. The two combined for six of Haskell’s seven hits. Brady Neal went the distance on the mound, scattering seven hits while striking out six. He walked one. The Haymakers (9-2) notched their eighth consecutive win.
WAGONER AT SALINA — Rained out.
LOCUST GROVE AT PORTER — Rained out.
Slowpitch
HASKELL TOURNAMENT — RayLin Morgan’s walk-off two-run double helped Haskell (15-1) sweep pool play, capping a nine-run seventh to beat Jenks 21-20. She hit a two-run home run to start it and Brilee Boutwell smacked a three-run job. Both were 3-for-4. Lynzi Kelley was 4-for-5. The two teams had 53 hits, with Jenks having 30.
Earlier, Haskell beat Fort Gibson 11-1. Alex Bowden had a grand slam and drove in five runs on the day. Morgan homered and Kelley and Riley Westmoreland had two hits each. Kelley homered in a 2-for-3 game, Bowden had a 2-for-2 game and Morgan drove in three runs in a 14-2 win over McAlester.
Reagan Wright and Bowden homered twice and had nine RBIs between them in a 12-2 win over Sand Springs.
Haskell and Bixby were co-champs. There was no playoff between pools, with Bixby's pool being moved to Bixby due to field conditions on Haskell's second field.
Oktaha (9-2) went 3-1. The Lady Tigers defeated Chelsea 9-3 as Bekah Bunch and Hannah Focht both homered. Bunch was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Oktaha took advantage of four Chelsea errors. The Lady Tigers also beat Holdenville 14-1. Kristen Berry was 2-for-2, both homers, and drove in five runs. Peyton Bryan and Ava Scott also homered.
The Lady Tigers then lost their pool to Bixby, 8-5, despite two-hit games from Bunch, Hannah Focht and Brynn Surmont, then shut out Tahlequah 4-0. MacKenzie Eaves was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs.
Fort Gibson (4-7) split its other games, losing to Jenks 11-8 thanks to a 10-run third. Kaiah Austin and Alyssa Storrs both had three hits with Austin homering twice. Fort Gibson beat Sand Springs after falling behind 5-0 in the first. Angel Lyons, Kaiah Austin, Grace Williams, Darick Wesley and Kendall Thouvenel all had three hits. Lyons homered twice, Austin once. Fort Gibson also beat McAlester 8-4, taking advantage of 10 walks.
MUSKOGEE LOSES PAIR — The Lady Roughers lost 12-2 to Tecumseh and 19-7 to Southmoore in the BA-Union Classic. No other information was available.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.