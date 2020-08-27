Football
MIDWAY 58, CAVE SPRINGS 0 — The Chargers rolled at home in their season opener Thursday, scoring on offense, defense and special teams.
Geral Washington threw five TD passes, three to Caden Miller and one to Cole Miller and another to Rick Heroneme, all between 35 and 50 yards.
Jaxson Harrison blocked a punt and scored off of it. Leslie Howard blocked one that Kaleel Shumake scored off of. Cole Miller added one for the defense with a 35-yard fumble recovery.
Midway (1-0) goes to Arkoma next Friday.
WAGONER 28, CLAREMORE 0 (Scr.) — Nunu Clayton had a 1-yard TD run, Braden Drake a 9-yarder, Sawyer Jones a 2-yard run and Gabe Rodriguez a 17-yarder. Wagoner’s defense held Claremore to 5 yards total offense and has allowed minus 13 against the three scrimmage opponents.
Wagoner opens the regular season at home against Coweta next Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Fastpitch
WEBBERS FALLS 3, LEFLORE 1 — Webbers (3-2) got all three runs in the sixth. Samantha Shanks bunted in Anistyn Garner and Morgan Carter hit a two-run double, scoring Shanks and Brooke Wyatt to break a 1-1 tie. Wyatt worked the full seven innings in the circle, giving up seven hits and striking out eight.
HASKELL 7, LOCUST GROVE 2 — Chassi Dowdy’s two-run double highlighted a five-run Haskell second which made the difference in a 7-2 win over Locust Grove to cap a three-game sweep of the day. Dowdy led Haskell (8-2) with two of its five hits and worked 3 2/3 innings for the win in the circle. Haskell beat Claremore Sequoyah 14-0 and Collinsville 9-0. Reagan Wright was 3-for-3 against Sequoyah to lead the way with RayLin Morgan working four shutout innings. Alex Bowden was 2-for-2 with four RBIs against Collinsville with Dowdy starting and going four innings allowing three hits.
Jacey Wentworth threw two one-inning relief stints to wrap those wins up.
Volleyball
MUSKOGEE 3, MCALESTER 0 — The Roughers (7-5) bounced back from a three-set loss at Bartlesville, gaining big leads in all three sets as head coach John Hammer emptied the bench with JV kids.
Chloe Lamont started and had 12 assists. Lexi Reynolds had nine kills, Destiny Craig three digs and Alexis Rodriguez four aces. Muskogee is at Jenks next Tuesday.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 3, OKAY 2 —The Mustangs (3-11) fell to the No. 4 team in 3A 25-11, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 13-15. Kinlea Green had 12 kills and two aces, Lexi Erib 15 kills, three aces and four blocks, Sydney Sells 36 assists, Bailey Walters 11 kills and two blocks and Audrey Hopkins five kills.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 3, WAGONER 0 — The Bulldogs lost 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 and fell to 6-4 on the year.
Baseball
OKAY 6, KINTA 4 — A two-run error was the difference for the Mustangs (1-3). Cole Leafer and Jacob Jimson drove in two runs each and Jackson Hardin scored twice. Jimson worked 1 2/3 innings of no-hit relief with four strikeouts. Okay plays Indianola on Monday.
—Staff
