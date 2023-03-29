BASEBALL
PORTER 9, WEBBERS FALLS 0 — Cole Blake, Logan Crain and Landyn Smith collected a hit each in leading Porter as the Pirates (14-3) went up 5-0 in the second inning. Brendon Goodman had the lone hit for Webbers Falls (5-6).
EUFAULA 13, KEYS 1 — Eufaula scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning and defeated Keys in district play. The Ironheads (7-4, 6-1 3A-7) were paced by Hayden Robinson’s two hits and three RBIs. Draven Gragg got the win on the mound as he allowed just one hit in the three inning game.
WARNER 7, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 1 — Wyatt Hamilton pitched a one-hit game with nine strikeouts in picking up the win for Warner (6-2). Hamilton also went 2-for-3 at the plate along with Jace Jackson who finished with two RBIs.
BARTLESVILLE 13, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee dropped to 4-9 overall and 0-6 in 6A-4
HILLDALE 9, BRISTOW 7 — The Hornets picked up a district win and improved to 8-2, 4-1 in 4A-6.
RED OAK 1, OKTAHA 0 — Dylan Walden and Brody Surmont combined for Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha’s three hits as the Tigers (7-1) suffered their first loss to Class A No. 7 Red Oak.
PORUM 10, MCCURTAIN 0 —- Gage Scarberry tossed a no-hitter as Porum notched five runs in the third inning. Brayden Catron went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Panthers (7-5).
HASKELL 2, VIAN 0 — In a Clayss 2A action, Brannon Westmoreland surrendered just three hits and struck out 10 as he got the complete game shutout victory for Haskell over No. 9 Vian. At the plate, Westmoreland had two hits to lead the Haymakers (5-2).
FORT GIBSON 10, BROKEN BOW 0 — Fort Gibson (8-3, 6-0 4A-8) imposed its will in its district matchup with Broken Bow. The Tigers had a 4-0 lead after the first inning and was led by Gannon Sherl who was perfect at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Wyatt Pierce and Cole Mahaney added two hits each. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse got the win and registered 14 strikeouts on the mound.
SLOW PITCH
OKTAHA 11-8, SEQUOYAH TAHLEQUAH 3-0 — No. 5 Oktaha scored nine runs in the third inning of game one to power its way past Sequoyah Tahlequah, Tuesday. Hannah Focht and Ava Scott, with two hits each, led the Lady Tigers with a combined five RBIs between them. In the second game, Gracie Harjo and Aubree Davis combined to pitch the shutout. Scott finished 2-for-2 while Peyton Bryan had three RBIs to lead Oktaha (4-1).
WARNER THREE WAY — Warner jumped out 6-0 in the first inning and defeated Beggs 12-0 in the first game of the day. Harlie Chesser, Kami Hamm, Kaylen Park, Jolee Williams and Alexis Fowler all recorded two hits apiece. Against Okmulgee in the nightcap, the Lady Eagles (2-1) took an 8-3 win. Peyton Sikes was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while Chesser, Williams, Park and Skyler Lusk all collected two hits.
HASKELL THREE WAY — Class 3A No. 9 Haskell opened the day by defeating Union, 13-8. Down by one run, 6-5, after the second inning, the Lady Haymakers scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-6 lead they wouldn’t give up. Hayden Ward was 4-of-4 while Brilee Boutwell was 3-of-4 with three RBIs. RiLee Morgan, Josie Enkey and Shania Burkhalter all added two hits each. The second game was not in Haskell’s favor, a 23-10 loss to Class 6A No. 5 Jenks. The Lady Haymakers (9-4) surrendered 10 runs in the fifth inning and gave up 27 hits. Cheyanna Morgan had five RBIs on three hits while Linzy Kelly and Rilee Morgan also had three base hits.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Muskogee scored eight runs in the top of the second inning to cruise to a 11-5 game one win over Pryor. Gabbi Davis and Shay Grissom both finished 3-for-4 with an RBI while Feather Johnson and Peyton Jackson both were 2-for-4. Jaliyah Simmons picked up the win in the circle while also recording three RBIs at the plate. Bartlesville beat Muskogee, 11-2 in the late game. Kambri Johnson was 2-for-2 for the Lady Roughers (8-4).
FORT GIBSON THREE-WAY — Fort Gibson had its way with Eufaula, scoring seven runs in the first inning as the Lady Tigers won, 15-9. Kaiah Austin and Laynee Stanley had the hot bats for FTG as both notched three hits. Erica Hornback and Addy Whiteley added two hits each. Kate Pippenger had four hits to lead Eufaula Shyanne Madewell added three hits and three RBIs.
Madewell hit a walkoff triple to lift the Lady Ironheads (3-4) over Sallisaw, 8-7. Fort Gibson (4-3) also beat Sallisaw, 16-4.
SOCCER
HILLDALE vs. WAGONER (B) — No score reported
FORT GIBSON 3, SALLISAW 0 (B) — Fort Gibson opened district play with a win as Simeon Adair had two goals and Rex Carr added the third. Dax Friend tallied a pair of assists and Elijah Scaggs had one for the Tigers (3-3, 1-0 4A-4).
MUSKOGEE vs. PONCA CITY (B) - No score reported.
HILLDALE 2, WAGONER 1 (G) — Ava Soileau scored in regulation while Gabby Dover, Estrella Estrada and Jenna Leeds made their kicks in the shootout to give Hilldale (3-4) the win.
Hallie Foreman was instrumental in saving three penalty kicks and in regulation had five saves. Brooklyn Cox had the only goal for Wagoner (4-3).
FORT GIBSON 8, SALLISAW 0 (G) — Addi Allred, Grace Gwin, Jaslyn Christie, Carlee Scott, Grace Parker, Maggie Baker, Sophie Ellis and Emma Martin scored a goal for Fort Gibson in its District 4A-4 opener. The Lady Tigers (5-1, 1-0) compete in the Holland Hall Tournament, Thursday, against Victory Christian at 8 a.m.
MUSKOGEE 1, PONCA CITY 0 (G) — Azul Alvarado scored early in the second half and
Hollie Courtney had five saves as Muskogee won its first district game since the 2015-2016 season. The Lady Roughers (4-2, 1-0 6A-4) had eight shots on goal. Muskogee plays in the Gulf Shores Tournament this weekend.
Thursday's schedule
BASEBALL
Tahlequah Sequoyah/ Memorial at Porter , 3:30 p.m./ 6:30 p.m.
Wilburton at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Vian at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Oaks, 4 p.m.
Okay at Braggs, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Chouteau, 4:30 p.m.
SHOOTOUT AT THE FORT : At Fort Gibson: Oktaha vs. Skiatook, 10 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Sperry, 5:30 p.m.; At Hilldale: Hilldale vs. Perry, 5:30 p.m.
UNDER ARMOUR CLASSIC AT BEGGS : Holland Hall vs. Morris, 11 a.m.; Kellyville vs. Depew, 1:30 p.m.; Preston vs. Holdenville, 4 p.m.; Beggs vs. Checotah, 6:30 p.m.
GUMBO CLASSIC DEWAR INVITATIONAL : Central Sallisaw vs. Wetumka, 10 a.m.; Central Sallisaw-Wetumka winner vs. Dewar, 12 p.m.; Asher vs. Allen, 2 p.m.; Gore vs. Regent Prep, 4 p.m.; Weleetka vs. Henryetta, 6 p.m.; Weleetka-Henryetta winner vs. Eufaula, 8 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Warner at Central Sallisaw, 4 p.m.
Morris at Okay. , 4 p.m.
Gore at Conference Tournament at Stigler
Eufaula at Quinton, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Dewar Tournament
Owasso JV at Muskogee, 4 p.m./6 p.m.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT
10 a.m. Field 1: Haskell vs. Fort Gibson, Field 2: Sand Springs vs. Oktaha, Field 3: Henryetta vs. Crowder; 11:10 a.m. Field 1: Haskell vs. Chelsea, Field 2: Tahlequah vs. McAlester, Field 3: Sand Springs vs. Memorial; 12:20 p.m. Field 1: Bixby vs. Tahlequah, Field 2: Jenks vs. Crowder, Field 3: Fort Gibson vs. Chelsea; 1:30 p.m. Field 1: Henryetta vs. Jenks, Field 2: Memorial vs. Oktaha, Field 3: McAlester vs. Bixby (Bracket Play) 2:45 p.m. Field 1: Haskell vs. Tahlequah, Field 2: Fort Gibson vs. Bixby, Field 3: Chelsea vs. McAlester ; 4 p.m. Field 1: Oktaha vs. Jenks, Field 2: Sand Springs vs. Henryetta, Field 3: Memorial vs. Crowder; 5:15 Field 1: 2nd Blue vs 2nd White, Field 2: 3rd Blue vs 3rd White, Field 3: 5th Blue vs 5th White; 6:30 Field 1: 1st Blue vs. 1st White (Championship), Field 2: 4th Blue vs 4th White, Field 3: 5th Blue vs. 5th White
SOCCER
Porter at Rejoice, 5;30 p.m. (girls only)
Holland Hall Tournament: (B) Fort Gibson vs. Victory Christian, 3 p.m.; (G) Fort Gibson vs. Victory Christian, 8 a.m.
