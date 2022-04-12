Baseball
OKTAHA 11, SALLISAW CENTRAL 1 — Gabe Hamilton went 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the Tigers past Central. Darren Ledford had a two-run home run and pitched three innings for the win. Oktaha improved to 18-4
FORT GIBSON 4, BROKEN BOW 0 — The Tigers built a four-run cushion early and relied on strong pitching to improve to 15-5, 10-0 in 4A-8. Grant Edwards got the start and struck out seven over five innings to earn the win. Brody Rainbolt came on in relief to complete the shutout.
PORTER 7, WEBBERS FALLS 2 — The Pirates scored four runs in the third inning and held the Warriors offense in check to improve to 18-9. Kaleb Brewer and Logan Crain had two hits apiece while Mason Plunk scored two runs for Porter.
EUFAULA 14, SPIRO 2 — Luke Adcock drove in a game-high six runs and the Eufaula offense collected 16 hits as the Ironheads (17-4, 11-2 3A-7) rolled. Hayden Robinson and Ethan Metcalf each had three hits. Josiah Ostrowski had 11 strikeouts over six innings.
PRYOR 8-8, WAGONER 0-1 — The Bulldog offense never got on track and lost both games of the doubleheader. Cody Wheeler and Trey Wood had two hits apiece in game one. Colton Hill went 4-for-4 in game two. Wagoner fell to 13-9, 6-4 4A-7
HASKELL 5, CHOUTEAU 4 — The Haymakers won in walk-off fashion when Colby Collins was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth to bring in the winning run. Fernando Gonzales was 3-for-4 at the plate. Peter Turner got the start on the mound with Brandon Westmoreland coming on in relief to secure the win for Haskell (13-3).
WARNER 7, VIAN 5 —The Eagles held off a seventh inning rally to improve to 11-6. Adam Thompson and Colton Swimmer had two hits apiece to lead Warner. Wyatt Hamilton picked up seven strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.
CHECOTAH 12, HENRYETTA 2 — Bronson Bouher had three of the Wildcats’ 11 hits and scored three runs as Checotah improved to 5-9, 3-5 3A-7. Kayson Flud went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Jake Vernnon kept Henryetta in check by striking out seven batters over six innings and also had two hits as did Colten Burnett.
Slowpitch
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — The Lady Roughers beat Locust Grove 10-2 as Jaliyah Simmons went 3-for-4 to lead the way. Jaye Barnoski and Peyton Jackson each drove in three runs. Jackson and Kambri Johnson had two hits each in a 10-1 loss to Bixby.
BROKEN ARROW 4, FORT GIBSON 3 — Fort Gibson put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t bring her home as they lost a tight game at home. Angel Lyons went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Lady Tigers fell to 9-10.
HENRYETTA 16, CHECOTAH 5 — The Lady Wildcats couldn’t do much to slow down the offense of Henryetta and dropped a tough game at home. Halle Britt and Kaitlyn Searles had two hits each while Maci Britt drove in two runs. Checotah fell to 9-11.
HULBERT 7, WARNER 6 — The Lady Eagles built a five run lead going into the sixth but couldn’t hang on and dropped a close one to fall to . Kaylen Park and Alexia Bemo each had two hits.
HASKELL AND OKTAHA THREE-WAY — Lynzi Kelley and Reagan Wright both homered and had three hits apiece as the Lady Haymakers shut out Preston 13-0 in their first game. Mariah Arterberry went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. In game two the Haskell offense stayed hot collecting 17 hits to take down Oktaha 16-8. Kelley hit two more home runs and Wright hit another for Haskell. Peyton Bryan and Ava Scott had two home runs apiece for the Lady Tigers while Kristen Berry hit one home run. In earlier action Oktaha fell to Preston 12-7. Brynn Surmont and Brynna Rodden had two hits each in that game.
EUFAULA AND GORE THREE-WAY — The Lady Ironheads got off to a hot start and knocked off Wilburton 15-1 in three innings in game one. Kate Pippenger, Gabby Noriega, and Maddie Ballard each had two hits to lead Eufaula. In game two the offense came on late and the Lady Ironheads took down Gore 13-5. McKinzie Crawley went 3-for-3 with four RBI’s for Eufaula. Harly Welch went 3-for-3 with a home run for Gore. The Lady Pirates offense exploded for 11 runs in the first inning of game one as Gore knocked off Wilburton 13-1. Natalie Casteel went 3-for-3 and scored three runs in that game.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.