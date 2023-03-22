PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
STILLWATER 14, MUSKOGEE 7 — Muskogee scored five runs in the fifth inning but the rally fell short as the Roughers dropped to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in District 6A-4. Aiden Barnoski led MHS with two hits and three RBIs.
HEAVENER 17, CHECOTAH 1 — Heavener put up a 10 spot in the first inning and had its way with Checotah in the District 3A-7 matchup. Bronson Bouher had the lone RBI for The Wildcats (0-8, 0-2).
WELEETKA AT WEBBERS FALLS — Rain out
DEPEW AT PORTER — Rain out
EUFAULA AT HENRYETTA — Rain out
GORE AT OKAY — Rain out
HAILEYVILLE AT PORUM — Rain out
HILLDALE AT TECUMSEH — Rain out
SLOWPITCH
MUSKOGEE AT BIXBY THREE-WAY — Muskogee started strong with a 10-3 win over Union in the first game of the day. Feather Johnson’s bat was hot as she drove in five runs on two hits. Kambri Johnson, Lariah Stewart and Gabby Davis added two hits each. Later in the night Muskogee (6-2) lost to Bixby, 9-1. Stewart, who finished 2-for-2, put the Lady Roughers up 1-0 in the top of the first inning as she drove in the only RBI. Bixby would score three runs in the home half to go ahead for good.
WISTER 11, PORUM 6 — Despite out hitting Wister 14-11, Porum could not put enough runs on the scoreboard. The Lady Panthers (3-2) led 3-0 after the second inning but surrendered seven runs in the third. Jaelyn Smith led with three hits while RiLee Miller, Leia Johnson, Zoe Davis and Mercedez Martin all finished with two.
HASKELL 19, MOUNDS 0 — Haskell (6-2) put the game out of reach early, scoring 14 runs in the first inning and holding Mounds to just three hits. Riley Westmoreland, Lynzi Kelley, Cheyanna Morgan, Josie Enkey and Shania Burkhalter all were perfect at the plate with three hits apiece and combined for 13 RBIs. Kaylee Boutwell got the win in the circle.
BRISTOW FESTIVAL: Oktaha opened its season with a 12-10 win over host Bristow at the top of the day. The Lady Tigers scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go up 12-3, before Bristow made a rally with six runs in the sixth inning that fell short. MacKenzie Eaves led all batters as she was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Peyton Bryan and Cambree McCoy finished with three hits apiece, Hannah Focht added two hits and Brynn Surmont had three RBIs.
In the nightcap, Oktaha (2-0) defeated Stroud 16-6 as Focht went 5-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Surmont also had five hits with two RBIs while Bryan added three hits. Brynna Rodden, Ryleigh Bacon and Payton Stewart all registered two hits.
SALINA AT OKAY — Rain out
CHECOTAH AT EUFAULA — Rain out
OKMULGEE AT GORE — Rain out
SOCCER
HILLDALE 4, GLENPOOL 1 (B) — Hilldale improved to 3-1.
MUSKOGEE 2, EAST CENTRAL 1 (B) — Tommy Chocolatl scored the first goal to put Muskogee up 1-0. In the shootout, Chocolatl, Talon Teague, Genaro Ontiveros, Angel Lopez and Valente Espinosa made their kicks to give Muskogee (3-4) the win.
BETHANY 4, FORT GIBSON 2 , (B) — Dax Friend had a goal assisted by Rex Carr and Simeon Adair added a Penalty Kick to account for Fort Gibson’s points as the Tigers lost on the road. FTG (1-3) registered eight shots on goal while Atlas Potter had seven saves.
COWETA 3, WAGONER 2 (B) — Harley Baker scored both goals for Wagoner (1-2) and Caiden Dick had eight saves.
GLENPOOL 1, HILLDALE 0 (G) — Hallie Foreman had three saves as Hilldale dropped to 2-4.
MUSKOGEE 2, EAST CENTRAL 1 (G) — Evelyn Vasquez and Azul Alvarado scored a goal each and Hollie Courtney had three saves for Muskogee (3-1).
FORT GIBSON 2 , BETHANY 1 (G) — Carlee Scott scored the tying goal for Fort Gibson with two minutes left to send the game into the shootout. Grace Gwinn, Sophie Ellis and Grace Parker all connected on kicks in the shootout to give FTG the win. The Lady Tigers (3-1) had 14 shots on goal. Kam Walker and Lilly Whittmore split halves as goalie.
COWETA 4, WAGONER 0 (G) — Wagoner fell to 3-2 on the year.
LOCUST GROVE 2, PORTER 1 (G) — Kaylee Bomar scored Porter’s only goal and Natalie Perry-Hunter had the assist. The Lady Pirates dropped to 4-2.
Eufaula at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Vian at Checotah, 10 a.m.
Gore at Roland, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Sequoyah Claremore, 5 p.m.
Coweta at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Wagoner at Holland Hall, 5 p.m.
OKAY TOURNAMENT : Indianola vs. Kinta, 10 a.m.; Indianola-Kinta winner vs. Mounds, 12 p.m.; Warner vs. Summit, 2 p.m.; Chouteau vs. Hulbert, 4 p.m.; Okay vs. Braggs, 6 p.m.
WEBBERS FALLS TOURNAMENT: Porum vs. Oaks, 11 a.m.; Warner JV vs. Keota, 1:30 p.m.; Webbers Falls vs. Arkoma, 4 p.m.; Porter vs. Gans, 6:30 p.m.
TIGER/ZEBRA CLASSIC: AT PRYOR: Oktaha vs. Branson, 4 p.m.
Slowpitch
Locust Grove/Owasso JV at Muskogee, 4:30/6:30 p.m.
Porum at Weleetka Tournament
Warner, Gore at Okmulgee Tournament
Oktaha Tournament: Field 1: Oktaha vs. Hulbert, 10 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Fort Gibson, 11:10 a.m.; Field 2: Eufaula vs. Haskell, 10 a.m.; Fairland vs. Checotah, 11:10 a.m.; Wyandotte vs. Haskell, 1:30 p.m.; Field 3: Eufaula vs. Wyandotte, 11:10 a.m.; Hulbert vs. Fort Gibson, 12:20 p.m.; Checotah vs. Panama, 1:30 p.m.
