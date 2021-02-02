Girls basketball
PORTER 44, OILTON 27 — Charmayne Marshall led Porter with 15 points followed by Raylee Allison with 12. Porter (13-4) led from the start and held a 23-14 halftime lead. After a low scoring third quarter, the Lady Pirates led 31-18.
PRESTON 62, EUFAULA 31 — Eufaula (4-7) struggled to score early as it ends the first half trailing 25-12, and scoring only one point in the second period. Teriah Greenlee led the Lady Ironheads with 11 points.
WEBBERS FALLS 59, GANS 28 — Samantha Shanks led Webbers Falls to its 11th straight win, scoring 25 points, with 12 points coming in a third period that saw the Lady Warriors outscore Gans 19-5 to lead 43-21.
PORUM 68, OKAY 16 — It was Porum (7-5) from the start as Kylie Smith led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and Emery Arnold had 12. It was a 24-9 Lady Panther lead at the half and Porum outscored Okay 23-2 in the third. Janie Hurd led Oaky (0-9) with 6 points.
WARNER 65, COLCORD JV 35 — Jaylee Kindred led Warner (9-6) with 15 points, with 9 of them coming in the third that saw Warner outscore Colcord 15-8. Harlie Chesser had 13 points.
STILWELL 67, CHECOTAH 41 — Vanessa Henson led Checotah with 17 points. Checotah (3-10) trailed 35-21 at halftime.
GORE AT KEOTA — No information received.
Boys basketball
WAGONER 64, OKMULGEE 33 — Wagoner (10-6) dominated on defense as it forced 21 Okmulgee turnovers and had a 28-14 halftime lead. Caden Pawpa and Jacob Scroggins both led Wagoner with 13 points and Bristo Love had 11. Chase Nanni led Wagoner on the boards with 11 rebounds. Wagoner is on a four-game win streak.
WEBBERS FALLS 47, GANS 37 — Jake Chambers led Webbers Falls with 14 points, followed by Camden Chappell with 11, and Daylan Jarrard with 10 points. Webbers Falls (7-6) held a tight 19-18 lead at halftime and the third period ended with both teams at knotted up at 29. Webbers Falls out scored Gans 18-8 in the fourth period that saw Chappell score 6 of his 11.
OKAY 46, PORUM 40 — Duckee Swimmer led Okay (6-9) with 17 points followed by Aaron Perkins with 13. Mikey Wright led Porum (5-8) with 18 points and Michael Johnson had 11. It was a tied game at the end of the second, with both teams knotted up at 24. Okay outscored Porum 13-5 in the third.
COLCORD 63, WARNER 58 — It was a hard fought game as Warner (7-10) had a 28-27 halftime advantage that led to a 44-41 lead through three. However, Colcord outscored the Eagles 22-14 in the fourth for the win. Landon Swallow led Warner with 16 points with Blane Scott with 15, and Jace Jackson with 10 points.
EUFAULA 58, PRESTON 45 — Alex Parrish led Eufaula (8-3)with 21 points followed by Nick Jones with 13
STILWELL 70, CHECOTAH 50 — No information received. It was Checotah’s 10th consecutive loss, falling to 2-11.
GORE AT KEOTA — No information received.
PORTER 64, OILTON 63 — Kejuan Reynolds led Porter (10-7) with 18 points, Caden Willard 14 and Logan Crain with 11.
—Staff
