Boys basketball
EUFAULA 61, KIEFER 56 — Eufaula (8-4) led by 16 in the third before seeing the cushion whittled to two points down the stretch. Free throws put the game on ice for the Ironheads. Alex Parish had a game-high 29 points in the win. Justis James had 17 points.
WAGONER 55, LOCUST GROVE 44 — Coming the Checotah Crossroads championship, Wagoner (10-7) led 24-12 at the half and led by as many as 19 in the second half but led 47-44 with 2:53 to play, finishing on an 8-0 run for its fourth win in a row.
Corbin Marsey had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Fred Watson had 15 points. Jack Southern had 10 points.
GORE 76, GANS 40 -- Noah Cooper had 15 points and Brady Thomas 10. The Pirates (6-7) led 23-6 after one.
OKAY 58, MCCURTAIN 30 — Diezel Davis was the only player with double digits in the big win for Okay (14-6).
CHECOTAH 50, POTEAU 44 — Maddox Bridges hit 15 and Montana Warrior scored 13 points for the Wildcats (7- 7). In the third quarter, Warrior scored 7 points, 3 of them came from behind the 3-point line.
WARNER 42, CROWDER 24 — Landon Swallow came out strong for the Eagles (7-8) with 14 points, and Jace Jackson finished up with 12 points.
PORTER 72, HULBERT 29 —Kejuan Reynolds had a dominant game, scoring 29 points, 12 coming in the 1st quarter. Brandon Welch scored 12 points, and Caden Willard finished the game with 11 points for the Pirates (15-3).
BRAGGS 42, CAMERON 38 —Jaylen Melton had 12, Pablo Posse 11 and Tayten Chapa had 10 for the Wildcats (8-6).
Girls basketball
WAGONER 34, LOCUST GROVE 28 — Wagoner (9-7) pulled the upset of 4A No. 11 Locust Grove (10-5). Locust led 12-6 after one, but a 9-0 second quarter shutout gave the Lady Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish. Ellie Bryant had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn Austin and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 9 each.
PORTER 48, HULBERT 26 — The Lady Pirates (14-4) were led by Brittany Welch with 19 points, Charmayne Marshall with12, and Raylee Allison with 10.
CROWDER 64, WARNER 61 — Four Crowder players scored in double figures, led by Brookey Surginer. For Warner (12-4), Harlie Chesser had 18 points, Jordan Jackson 13 and Alexis Fowler with 12.
BRAGGS 32, CAMERON 21 —Alex Chandler had 15 for Braggs (8-6).
Wrestling
GORE 24, SEQUOYAH 18 — In what was Gore’s first-ever dual, the Pirates got the win.
Christian O’Connor at 145 pounds won on a pin, Tyler Lane took a 6-4 win at 152, Liam Edwards at 160 by pin, and Garrett Douthit at 285 won by pin. In three exhibition matches, Alex Hallum at 152 won 8-6 in overtime. Cass Moore at 285 won by pinfall and Chester Abercrombie won one of his two matches at 132 by a 9-1 count.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.