Fastpitch
HILLDALE 11, STIGLER 0 — Drew Riddle held Stigler to four hits and struck out six as interim coach Levi Walker picked up his first win. Walker is filling in for Darren Riddle, who is in Hawaii visiting his new grandson.
Celeste Wood hit a two-run home run in her only hit of the game in the leadoff spot. Hilldale (7-2, 5-0 4A-6) in all had 16 hits with Bree Galvan 3-for-4, Keeley Ibarra 3-for-5 and Riddle, Skye Beene and Lexi Cramp each collecting two hits. Both of Riddle’s were doubles.
OWASSO 7, MUSKOGEE 1 — Muskogee fell to 1-12, 0-9 in 6A-3. No other information was available.
HENRYETTA 5, OKTAHA 4 — A walk-off home run in the 10th won it for the host team. Brynn Surmont and Jocelynn Williams were both 2-for-5 for Oktaha (8-4), which was outhit 13-8.
MOUNDS 16-14, WARNER 0-0 — Warner fell to 3-9, 2-6 in 2A-7. No other information available.
GRAHAM vs. PORUM — Canceled.
GORE WINS PAIR — Gore beat Hominy 3-1 and Barnsdall 10-1. Karli Springer, Kara Brimm, Erika Sikes and Honey McAlester all were 2-for-3 for the Pirates (15-6). McAlester allowed six hits in the circle. In the second game, Sky Brooksher homered and Brimm was 2-for-2 as the Pirates drew seven walks.
INOLA 7, WAGONER 6 — Wagoner is 2-13, 0-7 in 4A-6. No other information available.
Baseball
OKAY 5, KINTA 3 — Cole Leafer’s two-run single in the fifth was the ultimate difference for the Mustangs (2-4). Aaron Russell scores twice and Aaron Perkins drove in two additional runs. Jacob Jimson was the winning pitcher.
OKTAHA vs. CROWDER —Canceled.
Volleyball
CATOOSA 3, WAGONER 1 — The No. 4 team in Class 4A beat the 12th-ranked Lady Bulldogs 24-26, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-20. Wagoner is 8-5. No other info available.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.