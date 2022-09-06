BASEBALL
OKTAHA SWEEPS — Dirk Walden was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to send the winning run home in a 5-4 win over Howe. Earlier, Walden hit a solo home run. Four pitchers, starting with Avery Browning’s four innings of work, combined to allow four hits. Oktaha (11-6) earlier beat LeFlore 16-1 using just five hits, with no Tiger with more than a hit. Kipton Christian drove in three runs and Canyon Elam drove in a pair. Kannon Robinson and Haydn Casey combined on a four-inning one-hitter.
BOKOSHE 14, BRAGGS 3 — The hosts held the Wildcats (0-6) to one hit. No other info was available.
FASTPITCH
HASKELL 11-11, HOLDENVILLE 1-1 — Saylor Brown was 3-for-3 and RayLin Morgan and Riley Westmoreland had two hits each. Morgan allowed three hits and struck out six. In game two, Westmoreland again had two hits ans did Lynzi Kelley. Cheyanna Morgan and Audrey Turknett combined on a two-hitter over four innings. Haskell is 18-4 and 9-0 in 3A-7.
VERDIGRIS 11, FORT GIBSON 5 — Fort Gibson (9-2, 2-4 4A-6) led 4-2 through 2 1/2 but a pair of three-spots helped the hosts take control. Kaiah Austin and Erica Hornback had two hits each and Hornback drove in three of the Lady Tiger runs. Verdigris is 18-3 and 4-1, one game in the loss column behind Hilldale.
PRESTON 18, WARNER 0 — Warner fell to 2-14 and 0-7 in 2A-7. Peyton Sikes and Ava Peters had Warner’s two hits.
PORTER 13, GORE 6 — Porter (3-18, 0-5 2A-7) collected 21 hits, led by three with four hits each — Raylee Allison, Makiah Looper and Rylie Rush. Courtney Dickey and Kelsi Kilgore had three hits. Allison led off the game with a solo home run. Paige Curran was 2-for-4 for Gore (10-9, 2-5).
EUFAULA 10-10, OKMULGEE 0-0 — Avery Williams allowed one hit — that in the first — over five innings and struck out 11 in game one and allowed two hits over five innings in game two, adding another 10 strikeouts. Kate Pippenger was 3-for-4 and along with Jadence Efurd and Gabrielle Noriega drove in two runs in game one. Both along with Liberty Glover had two hits each. Pippenger was 4-for-4, hitting for the cycle including a two-run inside-the-park home run while driving in three runs in all. Efurd drove in a pair and Kambry Williams had two hits. Eufaula is 17-7 and 7-1, one game in the loss column behind Haskell.
PORUM WINS PAIR — Leia Johnson drove in three runs in an 11-1 win over Butner. Gracie Tiger allowed three hits and struck out seven. In a 10-1 win over Wetumka, Johnson drove in three runs going 2-for-2 and Mesa Coulston was 3-for-3 while allowing three hits and striking out five. Porum (19-5) has won 10 consecutive games.
VOLLEYBALL
CATOOSA 3, WAGONER 0 — Wagoner fell to 3-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.