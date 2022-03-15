College baseball
CONNORS STATE 7, CARL ALBERT 3 — Chase Hudson was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run to make it 4-0 for the Cowboys (15-5). Tyson Fourkiller was also 2-for-3 and Reed Wilbanks 2-for-4. Six Cowboys saw mound action with Nelson Mercado getting the win, going four innings in a starting capacity and allowing two hits while striking out four. He walked three.
College softball
HASKELL 8-5, BACONE 0-6 — Tayla Topaha and Aubrey Smith each drove in two runs in a six-run Bacone seventh to break a scoreless deadlock, and the Lady Warriors (5-7) settled for a split. Morgan DeGraffenreid and Tytiana Coleman had two hits each.
Prep baseball
FORT GIBSON SPLITS IN ARIZONA— Fort Gibson jumped out to an early lead but allowed a big fifth inning to drop a tough one in the Best of the West Tournament in Arizona, losing to Sunnyslope, Ariz., 12-9. The Tigers got on the board early when Jaxon Blunt singled in the second to drive in Kolton Berry. Fort Gibson scored six in the third, highlighted by a two-run inside-the-park home run by Hunter Branch.
Grant Edwards, Ashton Abshire, and Branch each collected two hits. Cole Mahaney got the start and struck out two while giving up only one hit in two innings.
The Tigers (4-2) capped the day by blanking Notre Dame Prep 4-0. Weston Rouse and Mahaney combined on a one-hitter. Rouse was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
SALINA 9, OKTAHA 7 — Oktaha collected 11 hits but committed four errors as the Tigers (3-1) fell on the road. Brody Surmont went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Mason Ledford took the loss on the mound.
MORRISON 30, PORTER 0 — Morrison set the tone early with 10 runs in the first inning en route to a lopsided victory. Porter (7-2) was held without a hit.
SAL. CENTRAL 10, WEBBERS FALLS 0 — Webbers Falls (3-4) had trouble generating offense as they were shut out at home. Skelly Taylor had five strikeouts through three innings.
HASKELL WINS PAIR — Haskell beat Cameron 11-1, scoring seven runs in the fourth. Fernando Gonzales was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Marcus Clark drove in three runs. Brady Neal struck out five over four innings for the win. Haskell beat Preston 3-2 as Lane Mann hit a go-ahead three -run home run in the third inning that ended up being the difference. Brannon Westmoreland pitched a complete game and struck out seven. The Haymakers are 4-2.
CANADIAN 11-20, GORE 0-0 —No information
From Monday
KNOXVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2, HILLDALE 1 — Hilldale outhit Knoxville 8-4, with Evan Smith going 4-for-4. but an unearned run in the eighth off Caynen David was the difference.
Cole Leach had two hits for the Hornets. Kielton Siedlik worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing four hits. David didn’t give up a hit in 1 1/3 innings, but a walk and error helped set up the game-deciding sac fly.
— Staff
