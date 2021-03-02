Baseball
CHECOTAH 3, MULDROW 2 — Clancy Campbell had two hits including the tying run in a three-run fifth where the other runs scored on an error and hit batsman. Hayden Price won in relief. Checotah is 2-0.
PORTER 11, CHELSEA 0 — Jackson Cole struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter as the Pirates (2-0) followed an 18-1 win over the same opponent with another route. Mason Plunk was 3-for-4 as was Brandon Welch. The Pirates were helped by six walks.
Soccer
PORTER 6, CUSHING 1 (G) — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored four goals for the Lady Pirates (1-0). Lauren Lindell and Honey Jenkins added solo goals and Kellcie Martin and Katie Holt combined for two saves in goal.
TAHLEQUAH 4, WAGONER 3 (G) — Jillian Strange had two goals and Lynzi Romine one for Wagoner (1-0)
TAHLEQUAH 6, WAGONER 0 (B) —The Bulldogs were shut out in their season opener.
—Staff
