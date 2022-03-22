Boys soccer
MUSKOGEE 5, NOAH 1 — The Roughers leveled their record at 2-2 as five different players scored goals — Daniel Nava, Candon West, Omar Cosme, Chris De La Garza and Valente Espinosa. Myles Few had five saves in goal.
“Really proud of the overall team performance,” said Muskogee coach Diego Zavala. “We possessed the ball well. were direct and took our chances when we needed to.”
He also noted the play of Espinosa, who as a freshman has three goals so far.
“I can’t talk enough about him and what he’s doing at the level he’s doing at the age he’s doing,” Zavala said.
Muskogee doesn’t play again until Tuesda y at home agianst Catoosa then is at Owasso a week from Friday to begin district play.
COWETA 4, WAGONER 2 — Harley Baker and Easton Voyles had Wagoner’s goals. Caiden Dick had eight saves in goal. The Bulldogs fell to 2-4 on the year.
Girls soccer
NOAH 2, MUSKOGEE 0 — Rheagan Summerhill had two shots on goal and Emily Christensen had one shot on goal. Yoselyn Valdez had eight saves. The Lady Roughers fell to 1-3. “Tiana Givens and Sahrea Khajavi are two defenders that have been playing well and continue to be solid for us,” said MHS coach Oscar Flores.
COWETA 1, WAGONER 0 — Beth Moore had five saves but the Lady Bulldogs dropped a close one at home to fall to 3-5.
PORTER 2, CUSHING 0 — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored both goals for Porter (1-4) and gave first-year Pirates coach Troy Mitchell his first win.
Prep baseball
FORT GIBSON 10-14 , MULDROW 0-0 — Weston Rouse struck out nine in game one to lead the shutout for Fort Gibson.
Wyatt Pierce scored three runs and seven different Tigers collected a hit.
In the second game the Tigers scored nine runs in the first inning to set the tone early. Brady Rainbolt threw a five inning complete game shutout allowing only two hits. Pierce, Rouse, and Rainbolt each had two hits.
Fort Gibson improved to 6-3.
MUSKOGEE vs. STILLWATER — Postponed to Wednesday.
OTHER POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS — Chelsea at Porter; Henryetta at Eufaula; Heavener at Checotah; Warner at Mounds; Haksell at Chouteau.
Slowpitch
HASKELL 21, MOUNDS 3 — Haskell (5-0) scored 13 runs in the first inning to put the game away early. Lynzi Kelley, Saylor Brown, and Shania Burkhalter each had three hits for the Lady Haymakers. Brown and Burkhalter had two home runs while Kelley and Raegan Wright had one each.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS — Union at Muskogee (2), Okay at Oktaha, Sallisaw Central at Webbers Falls, Porum at Cameron.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.