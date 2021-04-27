Baseball
OKTAHA 14-13, MOUNDS 0-0 — Hunter Dearman homered twice, driving in four runs, and Tucker Christian no-hit Mounds over four innings of work, striking out six in the opener of the Class 2A bi-district series, then Gabe Hamilton duplicated Christian in game two in both categories over the same four innings.
Dearman homered for the third straight game. Christian and Tyler Allen also had two hits in game one. Christian was 2-for-2 with four RBIs in the second game while Dearman drove in three runs, going 1-for-2. Oktaha is now 25-10.
COWETA 6, CHECOTAH 3 — Checotah (12-16) lost the non-district tilt against the Class 5A Tigers despite outhitting Coweta 11-7. Brock Butler, Colten Burnett and Hayden Price each had two hits. Four Wildcat pitchers saw action. Jake Vernnon started and gave up five runs, four earned, in 2 1/3 innings.
Girls golf
3A REGIONAL — At Fountainhead Golf Course in Eufaula, the Lady Ironheads shot 456 and were the sixth and final qualifying team to go to state next week. Oklahoma Christian School (349), Henryetta (383), Cascia Hall (414), Lincoln Christian (423) and Stigler (454) were the others.
Ryleigh Martin led Eufaula’s contingent with a 103. Brooklyn Benn won medalist with a 73, one of three OCS golfers in the top four. Also qualifying, Checotah’s Hayley Forsblom with a 95.
6A REGIONAL — At Stillwater, Jenks won the team title. Muskogee had no state qualifiers: Nizhoni Mason shot 108, Grace Evans 112 and Hayley Hitt 136.
2A REGIONAL — Oktaha finished sixth and got the last spot for next week’s state tournament. Bryanna Rodden shot 116, Tatum Barrett 120, Cambree McCoy 123 and Maggie Murphy 124.
Boys soccer
HILLDALE 6, STILWELL 0 — Patrick Murphy scored three goals, Corbet Weaver two, and Pearson Weaver scored one as the Hornets (10-2, 4-1) wrapped up a runner-up finish in District 4A-4 in a rescheduled regular season finale. The game was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to lightning.
WAGONER 5, POTEAU 4 — Jacob Helmer had three goals as the Bulldogs (8-4, 3-2) won in a shootout and took third in 4A-4 to get in the postseason.
Girls soccer
HILLDALE 3, STILWELL 0 – Aspen Nunn, Hagan Baccus and Madi Folsom each scored goals as Hilldale (10-5, 3-2) took third in District 4A-4 with the win in a rescheduled contest and will await outcomes of other games to see who they get in the first round.
WAGONER 6, POTEAU 0 — Jillian Strange scored two goals and Alyssa Langston, Hallie Foreman and Abby Riggs all had one each. The Lady Bulldogs (8-7, 2-3) took fourth in 4A-4 and qualified for the postseason.
PORTER 5, KEYS 2 — Natalie Perry-Hunter had four goals and Lauren Lindell had the other goal for the Pirates, who qualified for the postseason at 11-4, 4-3 and fourth in District 3A-4.
Courtney Dickey had four saves.
Slowpitch
OKTAHA 11, GORE 1 — Oktaha (24-1) won its 20th straight contest in its final Class 4A pre-regional tune-up Tuesday, run-ruling Gore. Again the power-hitters dominated. Peyton Bryan homered twice, Jaylie Burress, Jocelynn Williams, Gracie Britten and Bekah Bunch all also went yard. Bryan wound up 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Ralei Brooksher, Karli Springer, Addison Sheffield and Kynley Webb had Gore’s only hits. The Pirates (24-11) also move on to regionals in Class 3A.
VIAN 22, CHECOTAH 11 — Also in another tune-up game, 5A regional bound Checotah (19-14) got three hits each from Alexis Hamilton, Kaitlyn Searles and Maci Britt, who homered and was 3-for-4 with a team-best five RBIs.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.