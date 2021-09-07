Fastpitch
MUSKOGEE AT SAPULPA — Sapulpa canceled due to COVID-19. Muskogee will play at home Thursday against Union.
EUFAULA 10-12, OKMULGEE 0-0 — Liberty Glover walked two in three hitless innings, which was all Eufaula needed for the sweep. Okmulgee committed eight errors, two more than Eufaula had hits.
Avery Williams held Okmulgee to two hits in the opener. Mackenzie Crawley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Five Okmulgee errors contributed to the loss. The Ironheads (16-7, 5-3 3A-7) have won eight in a row
OKTAHA AT HENRYETTA — Postponed.
WEBBERS FALLS 1, LEFLORE 0 — A misplayed fly ball in the third inning was the difference in this one. Lexi Raskey had both of Webbers Falls’ hits. Brooke Wyatt scattered seven in the win.
GORE 15, PORTER 5 — Gore (9-9, 3-3 2A-7) unloaded in the battle of Lady Pirates early, sending 12 to the plate while scoring seven in the first inning, and never looked back.
Paige Curran and Khayden Kirkpatrick each delivered two-run singles. Two runs scored on bases-loaded walks and another on a passed ball. Curran and Kirkpatrick finished with two hits apiece, Curran and Kendra Huckabay each had three RBIs to lead the team in that category.
Brittany Welch was 2-for-3 for Porter (7-11, 2-6). Winning pitcher Honey McAlister scattered five hits and struck out seven.
PORUM 11, MIDWAY 1 — Ally Bush and Jacie Montgomery had two hits each. A six-run second was the big inning for the Lady Panthers (10-4).
STIGLER 14, CHECOTAH 1 — Katherine Anderson singled in the only run for Checotah (1-15, 0-6 4A-8).
PRESTON 13, WARNER 0 — Warner fell to 5-15, 0-11 in 2A-7. Kaylen Park had two of Warner’s four hits.
HASKELL 18-8, HOLDENVILLE 2-7 — Lynzi Kelley’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh put Haskell ahead to stay in game two as the Lady Haymakers (18-3, 8-0 3A-7) swept the doubleheader. It was Kelley’s only hit. Saylor Brown as well as Alex Bowden went 2-for-4.
Brown, Kelley and Shania Burkhalter each had two hits in the game one rout.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, SALINA 0 — Okay won 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 to move to 11-6. Bailey Walters had 12 kills and Sydney Sells had 19 assists. Lexi Erb and Alex Collins each had five kills.
Baseball
OKTAHA 13, CROWDER 5 — Hunter Dearman homered in a 3-for-4 game. for Oktaha (18-0). Maddox Edwards and Gabe Hamilton each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs each. Darren Ledford also had two RBIs on the day. Dearman worked three innings, allowing two hits. Crowder got to Ledford for five runs, three of which were earned, in the fourth.
OKAY 10, KINTA 2 — Chance Burk struck out 10 for Okay, 2-4 on the year.
—Staff
