Baseball
WARNER 15, HASKELL 7— Warner (10-5, 3-5 2A-7) scored eight runs in the sixth to seal the victory. Jace Jackson went 3-for-5 with four RBIs on the day, and Dalone Logan knocked in three runs while going 2-for-2. Fernando Gonzales went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Haskell (3-2, 3-1), and Brannon Westmorland knocked in a pair while batting 2-for-2 at the plate.
POTEAU 12, CHECOTAH 7— Checotah (6-7, 2-3 4A-8) fell behind early and could not catch up. Hayden Price led the charge for the Wildcats, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
BIXBY 13, MUSKOGEE 5— Bixby began scoring in the third inning, and the Roughers could not stop the bleeding. Giovani Zapata led Muskogee with three RBIs, and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
FORT GIBSON 14, STILWELL 1— Fort Gibson (15-1, 6-0 4A-6) continued its win streak, widening it to seven games in a row.
PORUM 10, GANS 4— Porum is 9-7 on the season. No other information received.
OKAY 8, INDIANOLA 5 — Chance Burk was the winning pitcher. Jackson Hardin was 1 for 2 with an RBI and run scored. Jacob Jimson was 1 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Okay is 2-3 on the season.
Slowpitch
TAHLEQUAH 14, CHECOTAH 13— Tahlequah scored three in the sixth to seal the win. Jordyn Combs went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Kloee Vanmeter knocked in a pair and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Both Marci Britt and Bia Fields went 2-for-3 and had two RBIs.
GORE 10, EUFAULA 4— Addison Sheffield had six RBIs to lead Gore (14-8). Sheffield went 3-for-3 on the day and had a single and two home runs. Skye Brooksher went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Eufaula (3-5) tried to rally in the seventh, but could only muster two runs. Avery Williams went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
HENRYETTA 11, OKTAHA 2— Oktaha took its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The only runs were driven in by Gracie Britton with a third-inning two-run home run.
WARNER DROPPED TWO— Warner (1-9) lost to Okemah 17-9, and Meeker, 13-3. Kaylen Park led the charge for Warner against Okemah, going 2-for-3 with one run batted in. Kylie Carlton went 2-for-3 with one run driven in against Meeker.
KEOTA 21, WEBBERS FALLS 16— Lexi Raskey went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Webbers Falls (3-5), and Brooke Wyatt went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
FORT GIBSON SPLITS— Fort Gibson (2-2) beat Sapulpa 11-3. Angel Lyons was 4-for-4 with a home run, Balleigh James led the charge for the Lady Tigers, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Both Abbye Porterfield and Amber Lawson went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Graci Williams also had two hits.
In an 18-10 loss to Bixby, Fort Gibson jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after the top of the first, but Bixby capitalized on 11 walks to win. James was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Angel Lyons and Porterfield both drove in a pair of runs. Porterfield hit her first home run of the season.
PORUM VS. CANADIAN— Canceled.
