Volleyball
JENKS 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers were dominated and fell to 7-6 with the 25-1, 25-6, 25-11 outcome.
“No excuses, we just flat out got whipped. Got to do a better job, everybody, me included,” said a frustrated MHS coach John Hammer.
“They’re big and fast and dominated the net. When we got swings they blocked them so we tried to hit around them and we hit it out of bounds. Lots of hitting errors. There’s no sugar-coating it, they just flat kicked our butts. Everybody including me needs to do a better job of preparing and we’ve got to understand we’re playing the best of the best and we’ve just got to prepare for it.”
Jenks is 11-1 on the year.
Muskogee (7-6) is at Bixby in a three-way with Tulsa Washington on Thursday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
OKAY 3, SALINA 0 —The Mustangs won 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 to go to 4-11.
Lexi Erib had 12 kills, Bailey Walters 9 kills, Kinlee Green 7 kills, Audrey Hopkins 7 digs and Sydney Sells 23 assists.
WAGONER 3, HULBERT 0 —The Bulldogs (8-4) won 25-14, 25-19, 25-18. Marlee Medin had 13 kills and 7 aces. Grace Jones 18 assists and Britley Butler 14 digs.
Fastpitch
All games Tuesday were rained out. Fort Gibson’s game with Muldrow was rescheduled for Friday. No other reschedules were known.
Football
Haskell’s football opener against Claremore Sequoyah has been moved to Thursday night at Haskell. Haskell school officials are scheduling it as Senior Night to ensure that happens.
