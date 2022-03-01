Basketball regionals
CLASS 3A AREA III
KELLYVILLE 40, EUFAULA 37 (G) — The Lady Ironheads saw their season come to a close with a 40-37 loss to Kellyville. Eufaula closes the season with a 12-13 record. No other details were available.
Class 2A Area III
OKTAHA 61 (B), Chelsea 54 — The Tigers overcame a 31-point performance by Chelsea’s Koby Reed with three double-digit scorers of their own to advance to the Class 2A area tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday at Dale against Hartshorne. Oktaha (14-10) was led by Jakob Blackwell with 20 points followed by Preston Holmes with 13 and AJ Fisher with 11.
HOWE 67, OKTAHA (G) 48 — The Lady Tigers fell to defending Class 2A state champion Howe in regional action to fall to 17-8 on the season. Bekah Bunch paced the Lady Tigers with 17 points while Rylee Walters added 12 and Ava Scott scored 11 points. Maddie Ramsey of Howe led all scorers with 27 points. Oktaha now falls into the consolation bracket for the area tournament which will put them against Panama Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Dale.
Baseball
WAGONER 11, MIAMI 1 — Hayden Stevens pitched a one-hitter through six innings and struck out 12 batters as the Bulldogs opened their season with over the Wardogs. Zane Corey had four RBIs in the game and Brayden Skeen had a pair of hits. The Bulldogs got off to a quick start scoring four runs in the first inning and were aided by six Miami errors in the game.
Soccer
HILLDALE 4 (B), COWETA 0 — Alonso Perez scored a hat trick for the Hornets as they decisioned Coweta in their season opener. Hayden Pickering picked up the fourth goal for the Hornets. Hilldale led 1-0 at halftime and blew the game open with three in the second half with holding the Tigers scoreless
COWETA 4, HILLDALE (G) 0 — The Lady Hornets had good scoring opportunities but couldn’t convert and Coweta found the back of the net four times in the second half.
“We had some good chances in the first half and played well and then had a mediocre second half and they took advantage of us,” said new coach Michael Foreman.
FORT GIBSON (G) 8, TULSA ROGERS 0 — The defending Class 4A state champs opened their season on a winning note as they shut out Tulsa Rogers. Hagan Baccus got the hat trick with three goals followed by Gracie Gwin and Holli Perry who had two each and Addie Shaw rounded out the Tiger scoring. The Lady Tigers had 41 shots on goal while holding the Lady Ropers without a shot.
TULSA ROGERS 3, FORT GIBSON (B) 0 —With several starters either injured, in basketball or in the ag show, the Tigers played shorthanded and ended up on the short end of the contest in the season opener. The Tigers will face defending Class 4A state champion Clinton Friday night at UCO in Edmond.
ENID 6, MUSKOGEE (G) 0 — The Lady Roughers dropped their season opener to Enid 6-0. No other details were available.
ENID 3, MUSKOGEE 2 — After falling behind 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the match, the Roughers fought back to tie the game by halftime but lost on a second-half penalty kick in the season opener for new coach Diego Zavala. Muskogee’s goals were scored by Omar Cosme and freshman Valente Espinoza.
OOLOGAH-TALALA 4, PORTER (G) 1 — The Lady Pirates were schedule to play Mannford but because the Mannford basketball team is still involved in the playoffs, Porter picked up a game with Oologah-Talala which made the Class 4A quarterfinals last year. Natalie Hunter-Perry scored the lone Pirate goal on a penalty kick.
WAGONER (G) 10, SALLISAW 0 — It was an easy season opener for the Lady Bulldogs as they coasted to a 10-0 win over Sallisaw. All-Phoenix forward Jillian Strange paced Wagoner with three goals while Alyssa Langston, Abby Humphries and Rayleigh Berna had two each and Elexis Holtz finished off the scoring with a goal. The Lady Bulldogs had 20 shots on goal compared to just two for the Lady Black Diamonds.
WAGONER (B) 10, SALLISAW 1 — Three Wagoner players recorded three goals each as the Bulldogs rolled by the Black Diamonds 10-1 in the season opener for new coach Allan Muehlenweg. Jacob Helmer and Logan Bloxsom each had a hat trick while Harley Baker scored two goals and Mario Young and Anthony Teyon Jr. each had one goal.
— Staff reports
