Volleyball
BROKEN ARROW 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Off a win at Collinsville, Muskogee (1-1) stumbled in three sets to the Class 6A powerhouse Tigers, losing 7-25, 10-25, 10-25.
“They lost in the finals. Can’t get much tougher than that and they’re always good,” said MHS coach John Hammer. “They’re faster, bigger and more cleaner than we are. We played hard, but were just overwhelmed.”
Muskogee is off until hosting for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday against Sapulpa.
WAGONER 3, SALINA 2 — Wagoner (1-0) got up twice in sets in prevailing 25-11, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25 and 15-13
“We fought from behind and the fourth set we let it slip away and then got up (10-5) in the fifth,” said Wagoner coach Zack Ange. Marlee Mediln had 20 kills, Presley Olson 7 and Alyssa Langston 6. Britley Butler had 6 aces, Medlin 5 and Jones and Cambri Pawpa 4. Jones had 21 assists. Medlin also added 5 blocks. Butler led in digs with 11.
Wagoner is now host for the Sequoyah Tournament starting Friday. Sequoyah dropped fall sports.
Fastpitch
RED OAK 11, CHECOTAH 3 — Alexis Hamilton and Ciara Moore were 1-2. Vanessa Henson made some crucial plays at third but the Ladycats fell on Tuesday. Checotah takes on Sallisaw at home on Monday.
RAINOUTS — Hilldale-Wagoner was rained out. The Hornets are in the Broken Arrow Tournament starting Friday.
—Staff
