Fastpitch
HILLDALE 9, STILWELL 0 — The Lady Hornets ended their 4A-6 campaign out of a title but with a win.
Brooklyn Ellis struck out 11 and allowed just three hits. Hilldale (18-8-1) had 12 hits in all, with Lane Sloan’s 3-for-4 game topping the list. Riley Barnoskie, Sydney Sapulpa and Ellis all had two hits apiece. Lexi Cramp had a two-run double as did Rylin Clark, both in a four-run first.
BERRYHILL 6, MUSKOGEE 3 — It was 1-1 until Berryhill posted two in the fifth and Muskogee (17-16) was never closer than a run.
Karsyn York carried the Roughers offensively with four hits in as many at-bats. MHS had seven in all. No one else had more than one.
MCALESTER 5, FORT GIBSON 2 — Fort Gibson (15-20) got a 2-0 lead in its first at-bat on Kaiah Austin’s two-run home run, but a four-run first lost the lead for good.
STIGLER 9, OKTAHA 8 — A three-run sixth gave Stigler the lead and the final score. Oktaha (18-9) had a seven-run fourth, capped by a two-run single by Hannah Focht, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Volleyball
TULSA WASHINGTON 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The host Lady Roughers lost 25-21, 25-8 and 25-14 to Tulsa Washington on Tuesday for their seventh consecutive loss. They’ll return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Claremore at 11-18 on the year.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.