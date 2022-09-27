FASTPITCH
LOCUST GROVE 4, FORT GIBSON 3 — The Lady Pirates scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and won despite being outhit 7-6.. Peyton Russell reached on an error scoring Kaiah Austin to tie it at 3 in the fifth, the third tie of the game. Austin was 2-for-3, Graci Williams was 2-for-4. Kristjan Cantrell gave up six hits over seven innings. Fort Gibson (15-19, 5-7) finished fourth and will face Cushing in a play-in game next week.
EUFAULA 5, PRESTON 4 — The 3A-7 runner-up Ironheads (23-9) won a playoff tune-up with a four-run fifth while trailing 2-1. Shyanne Madewell, who was 3-for-3 on the day, singled in two of those runs with Kambry Williams, Gabrielle Noriega and Liberty Glover each driving in one. Glover was also 3-for-3. Avery Williams scattered nine hits while striking out five.
HASKELL 8, OKTAHA 7 — Cheyanna Morgan scored on an error in the top of the seventh and in a battle of two regional-bound teams next week, the Haymakers won two of the three games between the teams this year. Oktaha got five in the first to lead 5-1, then Haskell put up five in the third, four on Saylor Brown’s grand slam. Overall, it wasn’t pretty — the two teams combined for 11 errors. Lynzi Kelley was 3-for-4 for Haskell (27-4). BrenLee Morgan 3-for-4 for Oktaha (30-6).
VOLLEYBALL
SAND SPRINGS 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee (8-8) lost 25-14, 25-22, 25-18. Alexis Rodriguez had 10 kills and four digs, Raegan Essex nine kills and eight digs, Ellie Jimenez 36 assists and Maddi Havens and Khloie Doughty had 10 digs. Their home finale is Thursday against Claremore.
WAGONER AT OKAY — No score reported.
