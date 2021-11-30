Girls basketball
PORUM 64, GORE 20 — Porum (2-0) jumped out on top of Gore (0-1) 23-6 in the first quarter. Gore could not bounce back. Courtney Pease led the way with 14 points, while Kylie Smith had 11, and Riley Miller and Kolby Perehouse with 10 points for Porum.
OKTAHA 53, RATTAN 39 — Ava Scott led the way with 16 points and Bekah Bunch finished with 12 points leading the way Oktaha (1-0) in its first win of the season.
LOCUST GROVE 56, WAGONER 49 — Wagoner fell short after having Elle Bryant scored 19 points and Gracie Burkhartzmeyer scored 12. it was a close game at the half 24-23, but Locust Grove came out with the win at the end of the game.
OKTAHA 53, RATTAN 39 — Ava Scott led the way with 16 points and Bekah Bunch finished with 12 points leading the way Oktaha’s (1-0) first win of the season.
CAVE SPRINGS 58, BRAGGS 52 — Alex Chandler had 22 points and Zoey Hall 19 for Braggs (3-2) in the loss.
STILWELL 63, CHECOTAH 29 — Emma Waller had 11 points and Aiyana Brewer 10 for Checotah (0-1).
Boys basketball
RATTAN 45, OKTAHA 37 — Rattan (1-0) had 3 players with double digit scores. After the first quarter Oktaha (0-1) could not bounce back after having a solid first half. Maddox Edwards had 9 points, all on 3-pointers, for Oktaha.
ARKOMA 49, WEBBERS FALLS 40 — Daylan Jarrard scored 12 points for Webbers Falls (0-1) but Arkoma had a strong fourth quarter scoring 21 points to win the game.
GORE 61, PORUM 40 — Ben Kirkpatrick scored 19 points leading the way for Gore (1-0) over Porum (0-2). Keigan Reid scored 14 while Brady Thomas had 13 points to overcome Porum, led by Michael Wright with 16.
WAGONER 50, LOCUST GROVE 44 — Corbin Marsey and Jashawn Davison led the way for Wagoner. Davison had 11 points and Marsey lead the team with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
STILWELL 81, CHECOTAH 56 — Nolan Barrett had 14 of his 16 points in the second half, but a 41-18 deficit at the half was too much to overcome for the Wildcats (0-1). Elijah Thomas had 12 points and Maddox Bridges 10.
OKAY 53, HULBERT 29 — Tito Ramos had 11 points and Bryan Parnell and Duckee Swimmer had 9 each for the Mustangs (1-0).
Swimming
MUSKOGEE AT BIXBY INVITATIONAL — Klair Bradley had two firsts coming in the 400 freestyle and 100 breast stroke. Bradley, Mabry Duncan, Sabrina Meinershagen and Cori Sumrall were fifth in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Jack Gilliam finished seventh in the 100 freestyle, the top finish among boys entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.