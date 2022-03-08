Soccer
MUSKOGEE 3, SAND SPRINGS 2 (B) — The Roughers (1-2) got the win, their first of 2022, on goals by Valente Espinosa, Momo Kamera and Angel Yahuitl.
HILLDALE 4, GLENPOOL 0 (B) —Blayne McDaniel scored two goals and Hayden Pickering and Pearson Weaver each scored one. Colten Morgan got the shutout in goal. The win moved Hilldale to 3-0.
INOLA 2, PORTER 1 (G) — Natalie Perry-Hunter’s goal at 33:32 of the second half tied the game but Inola broke the tie two minutes later. Both teams had 12 shots on goal. Porter is 0-2, 0-1 in 3A-4. Courtney Dickey had nine saves in goal.
VERDIGRIS 3, WAGONER 0 (G) — The Bulldogs fell to 2-2.
GLENPOOL 2, HILLDALE 1 (G) — The Lady Hornets are winless in three games.
VERDIGRIS 5, WAGONER 0 (B) — No report. Wagoner is 1-2.
SAND SPRINGS 7, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — Muskogee fell to 1-2. No report.
Baseball
HILLDALE 15, INOLA 11 — The Hornets’ defense committed six errors and allowed seven unearned runs and yet, managed to move to 5-0, 4-0 in 4A-6, rallying from an 8-3 deficit with an eight-run fifth. Cole Leach and Evan Smith had two-run singles. Mason Pickering, who drew a bases-loaded walk to put Hilldale ahead 9-8, had three hits each as did Caynen David. Smith stabilized things with one hit over five innings of relief, striking out nine. Three of his four runs were unearned.
OKTAHA 20, GORE 0 — The Tigers went to Gore and paddled the Pirates in the opener for both. Tucker Christian, Mason Ledford, James Wilson, Brody Surmont and Darren Ledford all had home runs in the contest. All but Christian had two hits in the contest. Gabe Hamilton also had two hits and Tyler Allen had three in four at-bats. Ledford’s four RBIs were a team-best.
Kipton Christian, working the final two innings, gave up Gore’s only hit, a double in the fourth that led to the Pirates’ only run.
BIXBY 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers (1-4) were held to two hits. Ben Fulbright and Kale Testerman each had singles.
FORT GIBSON 15, STIGLER 1 — An eight-run first for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 4A-8) put this one away. Weston Rouse and Jaiden Graves both had two-run singles in the outburst. Rouse drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 game. Walkingstick was 1-for-5 with three RBIs. Brody Rainbolt and Wyatt Pierce also had two hits. Graves and Hunter Branch had two RBIs each.
A staple of last year’s state run — the Tigers (3-0) had 12 stolen bases on the day, five by Pierce, who also struck out the side in the fifth to close the game. Jaxon Blunt threw four innings of one-hit ball.
HASKELL 4, VIAN 2 — Lucas King’s one-out double broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth, scoring Peter Turner and Lane Mann. Brannon Westmoreland struck out 11 over seven innings, allowing five hits and a walk for the win for the Haymakers (2-2).
ROLAND-CHECOTAH — No report.
JAY 6, WAGONER 4 — Jay had four runs in the third to overcome a 3-1 deficit and handed Wagoner (4-2, 3-1) a split of the series. Cody Wheeler was 2-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs. Gabe Rodriguez also had two hits. Rodriguez stole four bases. Zane Cory allowed eight hits over 3 1/3 and two of his six runs were unearned.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 5, WARNER 3 — The Eagles (1-1) coughed up three runs in the fifth to lose a 3-1 advantage. Caden Thompson was 3-for-3 and Adam Thompson 2-for-4. Jace Jackson allowed three hits over four innings and one run.
PORTER 9, WEBBERS FALLS 3 — Jaxson Smith and Logan Crain had two-run doubles and Smith was 3-for-3 on the day. Brandon Smith no-hit Porter over three innings and struck out nine. The Pirates are 5-1. Skelly Taylor had two hits for Webbers (2-3).
CHECOTAH 11, HULBERT 1 — Zach Mullen and Brock Butler were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (2-3). On the mound, Butler struck out seven over seven innings.
Slowpitch
EUFAULA 15, DEWAR 4 — Adison McLaughlin was 3-for-4 and got help from three other Ironheads who had two hits and two RBIs — Gabby Noriega, Avery Williams and Mykah Osborne. In all, Eufaula had 19 hits in its opener.
—Staff
