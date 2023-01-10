Girls basketball
OKTAHA 56, HOWE 46 —Ava Scott finished with 21 points as Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha improved to 11-2. Bekah Bunch finished with 11 points and Ryleigh Bacon had 10 rebounds and four steals, while Gracie Harjo had three.
FORT GIBSON 68, CATOOSA 24 — Class 4A No. 18 Fort Gibson showed its dominance by opening a 23-5 lead and increasing that to 38-9 at the break. Laynee Stanley led all scorers with 11 points as the Lady Tigers move to 6-5.
WEBBERS FALLS 60, GORE 24 — Webbers Cruised to a 42-10 halftime lead and improved to 10-2. Anistyn Garner led the charge with 17 points, Bridgette Baer had 16, Samantha Griffith 11 and Teralynn Coulston had 10. For Gore, Lindsey Pierce led the Lady Pirates (1-5) with seven points.
OKAY 54, PORTER 28 — Okay (8-5) jumped out quick and by halftime led 35-16. Alex Collins led with 23 points and Tegan James added 15. Porter (4-8) was paced by Kelsi Kilgore who finished with 11 points.
MORRIS 59, EUFAULA 47 — The Class 3A No. 17 Lady Ironheads (6-3) dug theirself into an early 14-7 hole in the opening period which widened to 36-19 at halftime. Kambri Williams led with 20 points and finished with six 3-point shots. Kate Pippenger added 15 points.
SALLISAW 56, CHECOTAH 42 — Checotah dropped to 2-7 as Aiyana Brewer scored seven of her 10 total points in the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats were behind 26-17 at intermission, but cut the lead to 39-30 going into the fourth.
KEOTA 48, PORUM 35 — Porum dropped to 10-2. No report.
UNION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 61, BRAGGS 48 — Zoey Hall and Katelyn Chandler combined to score the entirety of Braggs’ points with 27 and 21 respectively. The Lady Wildcats dropped to 2-10.
Boys basketball
OKTAHA 56, HOWE 41 —Class 2A No. 5 Oktaha (11-2) was highlighted by Grant Edwards, who took control shooting from the outside with six 3-pointers and 21 total points. AJ Fisher contributed 14 as the Tigers led 29-19 after two periods.
CATOOSA 72, FORT GIBSON 56 —Gannon Sherl finished with 19 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and Hunter Branch had 11 as the Tigers dropped to 2-9. Fort Gibson was outscored 21-10 in the second period and trailed 36-25 at the break.
GORE 69, WEBBERS FALLS 43 —Gore was powered to the win and improved to 6-2 behind Jackson Duke’s 28 points. Noah Cooper added 16. Jaxon Swearingin led Webbers Falls with 16 points and Maddox Shelby had 12.
OKAY 69, PORTER 37 — Class A No. 4 Okay (12-1) was lead by Diezel Davis with 13 points, Chase Clark added 12, Ashton Walters 11 and Duckee Swimmer finished with 10. Porter (4-7) was charged by Logan Crain’s 23 points as he finished with five 3-point baskets and was 4-of-4 at the line. Mason Plunk added 11 points and he was 3-of-4 at the charity stripe.
MORRIS 64, EUFAULA 61 — The Ironheads lost in overtime and dropped to 5-4.
CHECOTAH 62 , SALLISAW 52 —No report.
KEOTA 50, PORUM 47 — No other information.
UNION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 39, BRAGGS 38 — Tayten Chapa led with 20 points and Austin Rowan had 11 as the Wildcats dropped to 8-6.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.