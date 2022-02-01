Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in in the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.