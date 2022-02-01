Boys basketball
CATOOSA 68, HILLDALE 58 — The Hornets’ struggles continued on Tuesday in a third consecutive loss. Logan Harper had 20 points to lead the Hornets and Ty O’Neal had 10. The Hornets (12-5) trailed 15-9 after one and 30-25 before the lead was doubled to 52-41 at the end of three.
VERDIGRIS 52, WAGONER 45— Verdigris (16-2) led 25-21 at the half and Wagoner got within 39-38 with 4:14 to go but the Cardinals won it at the free-throw line. Corbin Marsey had 20 points for the Bulldogs (10-8).
OKAY 57, PORUM 30 - Diezel Davis 16 had, Ashton Walters 13 and Duckie Swimmer finished with 12 for Okay (16-6). Michael Wright had 16 points for Porum (7-9).
WEBBERS FALLS 62, GANS 38 - Webbers Falls (9-6) had three players in double figures. Skelly Taylor and Daylan Jarrard both hit 14, and Ashton Davis finished with 11.
PORTER 47, HASKELL 42 - Caden Willard led the way for Porter (17-3) with 14 and Mason Plunk had 12. For a pesky Haskell team, now 3-13, Brennan Westmoreland finished with a game-high 16.
Girls basketball
VERDIGRIS 59, WAGONER 36 — Verdigris (16-2) jumped to a 12-0 lead at the end of 1 and Wagoner scored with 6:33 to go in the second, trailing 25-9 at the half. Elle Bryant had 6 points Maniyah Harris came off the bench to score 6. Wagoner fell to 9-9.
HILLDALE 34, CATOOSA 27 — Naveah Johnson led the way with 19 for Hilldale (6-9). Riley Barnoski finished with 6 points to get the win for the Lady Hornets.
PORTER 66, HASKELL 47 - Quadruple players scored in double digits for Porter (15-4), which ran out to a 27-10 first-quarter advantage. Raylee Allison led with 19, Aareonya Moore and Charmayne Johnson each had 16 points and Brittany Welch had 15. Saylor Brown had 18 for Haskell (4-12), eight of her points coming in the second quarter.
WARNER 60, HULBERT 39 - Warner (13-4) got two in double figures with Harlie Chesser leading with 16 and Peyton Sikes finishing with 14. Gabby Cook had 14 for Hulbert (6-14).
WEBBERS FALLS 73, GANS 14 - Webbers Falls moved to 15-0 on the year behind Samantha Shanks’ game-high 20 points. Morgan Carter had 19 and Samantha Griffin and Lindsay Pierce both had 11 points to keep their unbeaten run alive.
PORUM 49, OKAY 28 - Okay led 14-10 after one quarter but a 12-2 run by Porum (15-1) in the second quarter gained command. Emery Arnold led the way with 18. Alexis Collins had 15 for Okay (8-14).
Wrestling
UNION 54, MUSKOGEE 18 -- Dakota Sherrer at 106 won on a pin for the Roughers as did Brenden Wilson at 132 and Nathaniel Lewis at 182.
