Volleyball
SAPULPA 3, MUSKOGEE 0 —Height on the front row again was a factor as Sapulpa beat Muskogee (25-18, 25-17, 25-22) in action on the road Tuesday night.
“They’re getting blocked or touched when they swing and we’re just having a hard time putting the ball down,” said MHS coach John Hammer.
Jazzy Henry had 14 assists while Raegan Essex had seven aces and Alexis Rodriguez had five aces.
“I’ve probably got the the best serving team I’ve had in a very long time,” Hammer said. “We’ve served very aggressively and we passed well. Again it’s a broken record and the kids are frustrated with it, but I can’t turn 5-4 into 6-2.
“We try to run fast offense and try to go around the blockers but you’re still trying to do things you’re not comfortable with yet because you’re not used to it.”
Muskogee (4-7) hosts McAlester on Thursday at 6 p.m.
NOAH 3, OKAY 0 — The Mustangs (8-5) dropped a 24-14, 25-22, 25-21 decision.
Fastpitch
HENRYETTA 9, EUFAULA 3 — The victorious Knights outhit the Ironheads 16-4 and swept the home-and-home series. Liberty Glover was 2-for-3 for Eufaula (8-5, 1-3 3A-7).
CHOUTEAU 4, OKTAHA 3 (11) — Back-to-back singles in the 11th, sandwiching a wild pitch, enabled Chouteau to hand Oktaha its third consecutive loss. Peyton Bryan was 4-for-5 to lead Oktaha. Ryleigh Bacon and Ava Scott had two hits each.
VERDIGRIS 5, FORT GIBSON 0 — The Tigers (2-8, 0-2 4A-6) managed just two hits, one each by Gracie Williams and Matty Laney. Verdigris took over the district lead by virtue of Stilwell’s loss at Hilldale.
GORE 13, WARNER 5 – An eight-run third wiped out a 5-3 deficit for the Pirates (6-6, 2-2 2A-7). Ralea Brooksher had the big blow, an inside-the-park grand slam in that inning as part of her 4-for-4, six-RBI day. Khayden Kirkpatrick and Paige Curran had two hits each. Harlie Chesser had two hits in three trips for Warner. Peyton Sikes doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles (2-11, 0-9 2A-7).
HASKELL 16, OKMULGEE 2 — Haskell (8-2, 4-0) remained atop the 3A-7 race. Saylor Brown and Shania Burkhalter both homered. Lynzi Kelley had a 3-for-3 day with Brown, Reagan Wright and Alex Bowden all with two hits each.
PORTER 7, LIBERTY 3 — Porter (6-7) got the win. Kelsi Kilgore, Jaliiyah Mitchell and Aareyona Moore each had two hits.
WEBBERS FALLS WINS PAIR — The Warriors beat Arkoma 14-1 and Gans 10-0 and evened their record at 7-7. No other details.
—Staff
