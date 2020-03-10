Slowpitch
BROKEN ARROW 20, MUSKOGEE 1 — The Lady Roughers (3-1) struggled at the plate scoring only one run on six hits. Shania Henry scored the lone run for Muskogee after she singled and was brought home on a double by D’Asia Brown. Haidyn Henry was the losing pitcher.
GORE TAKES PAIR — In the first game Gore (2-0) beat Wister 15-12. Addison Sheffield went 3-for-4 in the game and LeeAnna Barnes was 2-for-3. Abby Ray was the winning pitcher. In the second game the Lady Pirates beat Sallisaw Central 17-0. Ralea Brooksher went 3-for-3 with a home run. Harly Welch was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Barnes was 3-for-3 to finish the day 5-for-6.
PORUM 13, CANADIAN 5 — No game information available.
WEBBERS FALLS, WARNER — Cancelled.
EUFAULA, CHECOTAH — Cancelled due to basketball.
Baseball
WAGONER 9, CATOOSA 8 — Wagoner (1-3, 1-1 4A-6) scored four in the sixth to overcome an 8-5 deficit for its first win of the season. Bristo Love and Trey Wood’s two-run doubles gave Wagoner a four-run sixth to overcome an 8-5 deficit. Love was 3-for-3. Catoosa is 3-4, 2-2.
BEGGS 8, EUFAULA 5 — The Ironheads (0-2, 0-2 3A-8) gave up seven first inning runs and couldn’t recover falling on the road at Beggs. Jordan Sutton went 2-for-3 on the day with an RBI and a run scored. Trae Hampton was the losing pitcher.
VIAN 7, SALINA 5 — Dylan Haning went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to help lead Vian (4-1, 2-0 3A-7) past Salina. Jacob Brockman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Austin Taylor pitched seven innings to pick up the win striking out seven.
SEQUOYAH 19, POCOLA 2 — Sequoyah (3-1, 2-0 3A-7) didn’t take long to get going as they scored nine runs in the first inning and ended the game by run-rule in the fifth. Skylar Birdtail had a big day going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Ty Cloud was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Wyatt Maxey pitched all five innings and gave up three hits and two runs while striking out 11.
JAY 2, FORT GIBSON 1 — J Graves walked in the fifth inning and stole home to score the Tigers’ only run. Christian Jorgenson went 2-for-3 for Fort Gibson (1-3, 0-2 4A-6). Jace Dortch was the losing pitcher
STIGLER 10, CHECOTAH 3— The Wilcdats fell to 2-4 and 2-2 in 4A-8..
PORTER 20, KEOTA 7 — Porter (4-3) had four players collect two hits each. Jackson Cole scored four runs and drove in two more.
GANS, PORUM — No game information available.
HARTSHORNE 10, WARNER 0 — The Eagles were shut out for the second night in a row to fall to 0-2, 0-2 in 2A-7. Landon Swallow took the loss on the mound.
WEBBERS FALLS 18, ARKOMA 0 — The Warriors needed only three innings to run-rule Arkoma. Bobby Tripp scored three runs for Webbers Falls.
Girls soccer
VERDIGRIS 1, FORT GIBSON 0 — Verdigris scored the only goal fifteen minutes into the game. The Lady Tigers (3-2) had seven shots on goal.
PORTER 2, MANNFORD 1 — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored a goal in each half to lead the Lady Pirates (3-0) to victory.
WAGONER 4, WESTVILLE 1 —Jillian Strange had two goals and Becca Keaton and Jordan Hatch with one each for WAgoner
.HILLDALE 3, GLENPOOL 1 — Bella McWilliams scored two goals and Hagan Baccus scored one for Hilldale, which improved to 3-0.
Boys soccer
FORT GIBSON 4, VERDIGRIS 0 — Gavin Mosteller, Jose Estrada, Rylee Davis, and Connor Loepp each scored a goal in the win. Fisher Taylor was in the goal for the shutout for Fort Gibson (4-1).
WAGONER 4, WESTVILLE 1 — Trent Grant, Easton Voyles, Ryan Dumond and Jacob Helmer each scored one goal.
GLENPOOL 1, HILLDALE 0 — Hilldale fell to 1-2 with the loss.
