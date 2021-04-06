Baseball
OWASSO 15, MUSKOGEE 0 — Rams pitcher Jackson Ferrell’s no-hit bid ended when he gave up a triple to Anthony Watson with one out in the fifth but he held on to the five-inning shutout. He struck out 10. The Roughers fell to 1-12 and 0-10 in 6A-4. Owasso is 18-2 and 8-2.
WAGONER 8, CATOOSA 4 — Nanni Chase went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Wagoner (9-8, 5-4 4A-5). Colton Hill brought in a pair of runs on two bases-loaded walks, and Braven Bowman went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
HARTSHORNE 15, PORTER 0 — Miners pitcher’s Trent Clunn and Mangum Morris combined to no-hit Porter. Porter fell to 16-12 on the season, and 8-2 in district play. Hartshorne is 17-3 and 7-0.
PORUM 10, KEOTA 0 — Porum (11-9) run-ruled Keota in three innings. Michael Wright went 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 13, HASKELL 3 — The Haymakers drew first blood by scoring a run in the first, but after that it was all Rejoice, which answered that with a five-run bottom of the first. Both Brannon Westmoreland and Lane Mann had an RBI each off of one hit a piece.
WARNER 8, CHOUTEAU 1 — Wyatt Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a run driven in for Warner (14-6, 5-5 2A-7), and Justin Duke drove in a a pair with a hard ground ball in the sixth. Trevor Capps drove in two runs, and both on sacrifices fly’s.
MCCURTAIN 9, OKAY 4 — Cole Leader and Jacob Jimson both singled in a run for Okay (2-4).
SALLISAW 8, CHECOTAH 1 — No information received.
GORE 10, WEBBERS FALLS 5 —The Pirates moved to 15-7 and Webbers fell to 11-5. No other information provided.
Slowpitch
TAHLEQUAH 18, FORT GIBSON 8 — Baleigh James went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs for the Lady Tigers (4-8). Kelly Hanna had three hits and Jolee Taylor drove in two runs, and both Graci Williams and Alyssa Storrs had two hits.
CHECOTAH SPLITS TWO — Checotah (10-9) defeated Muldrow 9-3, and lost to Henryetta 15-2. Amanda Brown went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Lady Wildcats against Muldrow, and she drove in the only two runs against Henryetta and went 2-for-2.
GORE 15, WEBBERS FALLS 0 —Harley Welch was 4-for-5 for Gore (19-8) and Skye Brooksher was 2-for-5 but with a team-high four RBIs, including a home run. Cadi Shoemake also homered.
EUFAULA SPLITS TWO — Eufaula defeated Okay 12-0, and lost to Tushka 14-0. It was a third inning run-rule for Okay (0-10). Allie Anderson drove in three runs with a first inning double for Eufaula (6-6), and Gabby Noriega went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The tables turned for the Lady Ironheads against Tushka however, as they were shut down with a third inning run-rule loss. Jordas McLish and Adison McLaughin recorded the only hits for Eufaula.
OKTAHA 22, HARTSHORNE 12 — Oktaha (11-1) extended its win streak to seven. Peyton Bryan went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs, and Jocelynn Williams went 4 -for-5 with five RBIs.
Girls Soccer
FORT GIBSON 4, STILWELL 0 — The Lady Tigers improved their record to 7-2, 2-0 in 4A-4 as Jenna Whitley scored three goals and Ryan Contreas scored one. No shots on goal were recorded from Stilwell.
HILLDALE VS. TULSA CENTRAL — 4-0 forfeit for the Lady Hornets due to Central not having enough players. Hilldale is 7-3 and 2-0 in 4A-4.
WESTVILLE 4, PORTER 3 — It ended a 3-3 regulation tie, and after the ninth shooter in a shootout, Westville captured the victory. Alanna Gonzales, Kelci Kilgore, and Lauren Lindell all had goals for Porter (8-2, 2-1 2A-7).
Boys soccer
FORT GIBSON 10, STILWELL 0 — The Tigers (7-1, 2-0 4A-4) extend their win streak to five in a row. Jose Estrada scored three goals to lead Fort Gibson’s charge. Both Simeon Adair and Seth Rowan scored two goals, and Scout Taylor, Dax Friend, and Kyle Hinkle all had one.
HILLDALE 10, TULSA CENTRAL 0 — Both Blayne McDaniel and Corbet Weaver scored two goals to lead the way for Hilldale (10-0, 2-0 4A-4). Charlie Divelbiss, Ryker Milton, Mateo Campos, Alonso Perez, Jaden McWilliams, and Donavin Campos all had one goal each.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.