Golf
MUSKOGEE BATTLES, FALLEUR THIRD -- In a highly-competitive T-Wolf Invitational played at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman on Tuesday, the Roughers shot a 327 team total and were ninth. The tournament featured 13 of the top teams in the state in every class. Muskogee was sixth among 6A schools.
Junior Mesa Falleur finished third individually, beating several D1 commits by shooting a 2-under round of 70. Carter Stewart had an 82, Logan Ridley 86 and Ty Glover an 89 to complete Muskogee's score.
Baseball
WAGONER 10, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 6— A big fourth inning propelled Wagoner (7-3, 3-3 2A-7) past Sequoyah. Darius McNack led the charge for the Bulldogs going 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs. Braven Bowman knocked in two RBIs off two hits, and Bristo Love, Colton Hill and Gabe Rodriguez all had an RBI hit.
JENKS 7, MUSKOGEE 1— Late runs sealed fate for Muskogee (0-7, 0-6 6A-3). The Roughers only managed four hits with Giovani Zapata (2-for-3) getting half of them. Charles Mason knocked in the only run for the Roughers, going 1-for-3. Ben Fullbright took the loss for Muskogee, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs off three hits and striking out three.
PORTER 4, WARNER 3— A late rally by Porter (12-6, 6-0 2A-7) keeps the Pirates undefeated in district play, even though Warner (6-4, 2-4) out hit Porter 9-5. Brandon Welch went 1-for-2 for Porter, with two runs scored. Cole Phillips and Bryce Phillips both collected a hit and drove in a run. For Warner, it was Jace Jackson that led the charge, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Both Trevor Capps and Koltin Lusk drove in an run while not collecting a hit.
CHECOTAH 8, GORE 0 — Hayden Price and Jake Vernnon combined for a no-hitter against Gore (7-5) on Tuesday night in a run-rule victory. Price got the win for Checotah (6-4), throwing three innings, and Vernnon came on in relief and threw for two innings. Brock Butler went 2-for-2 for the Wildcats, scoring three runs in the process. Price went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Vernnon went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Weston Shanks took the loss for Gore, tossing three innings and allowing five runs.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 12-3, EUFAULA 2-11— A seven-run second doomed Eufaula (3-3, 3-1 3A-8) in game one, where Luke Adcock’s third-inning single was the Ironheads’ only hit. Leading 3-2 in the third of game two, Eufaula widened its lead the fifth with five runs and coasted from there. Tyler Lee led the way for the Ironheads, going 2-for-3 with fourRBIs. Jacob Fitzer went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Josiah Ostrowski tallied an RBI.
PORUM VS. OKAY — Rain out.
HASKELL VS. HULBERT— Rain out.
WEBBERS FALLS VS KEOTA— Rain out.
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH 16, BIXBY 15— Checotah (7-4) rallied late to capture the one-run victory. Amanda Brown led the charge, going 2-for-5 with three runs scored and six RBIs. Alexis Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, and Maci Britt went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Jesse Roachell, Kaitlyn Searles and Kloee Vanmeter, all recorded an RBI.
PRESTON 18, GORE 8— Kara Brimm went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Gore (7-5). Karli Springer went 2-for-4 and drove in a run while Skye Brooksher, Harley Welch, Cadi Shoemaker, and Natalie Casteel all collected an RBI each.
HASKELL 14, BEGGS 6— No other information given. Haskell is 3-1.
EUFAULA VS. HENRYETTA– Rain out.
WARNER VS. MIDWAY— Rain out.
MUSKOGEE VS. BIXBY— Cancelled as the Lady Roughers did not have enough eligible.
PORUM VS. QUINTON— No information received.
WEBBERS FALLS VS. HEAVENER— No information received.
Soccer
VERDIGRIS 4, WAGONER 0 (G) — The Lady Bulldogs (4-3) came out flat on Tuesday night as its three-game win streak came to a halt. Goalie Bethany Moore had seven saves, but it was not enough.
WAGONER 2, VERDIGRIS 0 (B)— Easton Voyles and Ethan Muhlenweg both had a score for Wagoner (3-2). Both Gabe Alsip and Darren McDarris combined for 5 saves as they split time at goalie.
