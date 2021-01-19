Girls basketball

EUFAULA 61, HENRYETTA 50 — Eufaula (1-3),  picked up its first win of the season as McKenzie Crawley leads the way with 16 points. Allie Anderson had 12 points. Crawley scored 8 of her total in the second period that saw Eufaula end the first half with a 29-15 advantage.

PORTER 37, GORE 28 — Porter (9-2) extended its win streak to seven games as Raylee Allison led the way with 13 points. Charmaye Marshal had 11 points for Porter with 9 points coming from the free-throw line where she went 9 of10. Karli Springer led the scoring for Gore (3-7) with 14 points.

VIAN 65, HASKELL 46 — Chassi Dowdy led Haskell with 14 points, 10 coming in the second period that helped Haskell (3-4) end the half with a 32-31 advantage. Vian took the lead in third, finishing the period with 49-43 lead, and ending Haskell’s three-game winning streak. Saylor Brown also led scoring for Haskell with 11 points. 

WEBBERS FALLS AT GRAHAM— Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.  

WARNER AT  STIGLER — Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. 

MUSKOGEE AT BROKEN ARROW —Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.

 

Boys basketball

STIGLER 56, WARNER 54 — Jace Jackson led the charge for Warner scoring 16 points. Warner (4-6) trailed 46-32 at the end of the third. Warner came out in the fourth looking to rally, only to fall short, but not before outscoring Stigler 22-10 in the fourth period. Other leading scorers for Warner were Landon Swallow with 14 points, and Blane Scott with 12.

WEBBERS FALLS 75, GRAHAM 62 — Camden Chappell had a huge game for Webbers Falls scoring 28 points, with 11 coming in the second period. That helped give Webbers Falls (3-5) a 42-34 halftime lead. Other leading scorers for Webbers Falls were Daylan Jarrard with 16 points, Jake Chambers with 14 and Josh Mason with 11.

EUFAULA 49, HENRYETTA 30 — It was all Ironheads from the start. Holding Henryetta to a goose egg in the first period. Eufaula (3-1) finished the period with a 17-0 lead. Nick Jones led Eufaula with 19 points, followed by Khelil Deere with 12. 

REDEMPTION LIFE AT MUSKOGEE — Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.

PORTER 57, GORE 54 — Chris Atkins led the Pirates with 15 points, followed by Kejuan Reynolds with 14, and Caden Willard with 13. Porter (7-4) led from the start and ended the first half with a 31-19 advantage. Noah Cooper led Gore (2-8) with 14 points and Brady Thomas had 13.

VIAN AT HASKELL — No information received.

 

Swimming 

Choctaw-Fort Gibson-Harrah triangular meet from last week

FGHS winners

Girls

200 medley relay  2:10.33 (Haylee Schapp, Taylor French, Sadie Allen, Riley Raasch).

200 freestyle: Kassie Stach, 2:33.79.

200 IM: Haylee Schapp, 2:30.11.

50 freestyle: Taylor French, 29.04.

100 freestyle: Taylor French, 1:05.09.

500 freestyle: Sadie Allen, 6:28.33.

100 backstroke: Haylee Schapp, 1:06.72.

400 freestyle relay: 4:17.80 (Riley Raasch, Sadie Allen, Taylor French, Haylee Schapp).

Boys

200 medley relay: 1:55.05 (Dalton Ross, Bordey Massad, Colin Martin, Zach Hardy).

200 IM: Dalton Ross, 2:18.19.

200 freestyle relay: 1:41.59 (Colin Martin, Zach Hardy, Ben Watts, Dalton Ross).

100 backstroke: Zackary Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:09.77.

100 breaststroke: Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:08.48.

400 freestyle relay: 4:01.70 (Brodey Massad, Zachary Bates, Jack Kolb, Ben Watts).

—Staff

