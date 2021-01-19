Girls basketball
EUFAULA 61, HENRYETTA 50 — Eufaula (1-3), picked up its first win of the season as McKenzie Crawley leads the way with 16 points. Allie Anderson had 12 points. Crawley scored 8 of her total in the second period that saw Eufaula end the first half with a 29-15 advantage.
PORTER 37, GORE 28 — Porter (9-2) extended its win streak to seven games as Raylee Allison led the way with 13 points. Charmaye Marshal had 11 points for Porter with 9 points coming from the free-throw line where she went 9 of10. Karli Springer led the scoring for Gore (3-7) with 14 points.
VIAN 65, HASKELL 46 — Chassi Dowdy led Haskell with 14 points, 10 coming in the second period that helped Haskell (3-4) end the half with a 32-31 advantage. Vian took the lead in third, finishing the period with 49-43 lead, and ending Haskell’s three-game winning streak. Saylor Brown also led scoring for Haskell with 11 points.
WEBBERS FALLS AT GRAHAM— Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
WARNER AT STIGLER — Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
MUSKOGEE AT BROKEN ARROW —Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
Boys basketball
STIGLER 56, WARNER 54 — Jace Jackson led the charge for Warner scoring 16 points. Warner (4-6) trailed 46-32 at the end of the third. Warner came out in the fourth looking to rally, only to fall short, but not before outscoring Stigler 22-10 in the fourth period. Other leading scorers for Warner were Landon Swallow with 14 points, and Blane Scott with 12.
WEBBERS FALLS 75, GRAHAM 62 — Camden Chappell had a huge game for Webbers Falls scoring 28 points, with 11 coming in the second period. That helped give Webbers Falls (3-5) a 42-34 halftime lead. Other leading scorers for Webbers Falls were Daylan Jarrard with 16 points, Jake Chambers with 14 and Josh Mason with 11.
EUFAULA 49, HENRYETTA 30 — It was all Ironheads from the start. Holding Henryetta to a goose egg in the first period. Eufaula (3-1) finished the period with a 17-0 lead. Nick Jones led Eufaula with 19 points, followed by Khelil Deere with 12.
REDEMPTION LIFE AT MUSKOGEE — Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
PORTER 57, GORE 54 — Chris Atkins led the Pirates with 15 points, followed by Kejuan Reynolds with 14, and Caden Willard with 13. Porter (7-4) led from the start and ended the first half with a 31-19 advantage. Noah Cooper led Gore (2-8) with 14 points and Brady Thomas had 13.
VIAN AT HASKELL — No information received.
Swimming
Choctaw-Fort Gibson-Harrah triangular meet from last week
FGHS winners
Girls
200 medley relay 2:10.33 (Haylee Schapp, Taylor French, Sadie Allen, Riley Raasch).
200 freestyle: Kassie Stach, 2:33.79.
200 IM: Haylee Schapp, 2:30.11.
50 freestyle: Taylor French, 29.04.
100 freestyle: Taylor French, 1:05.09.
500 freestyle: Sadie Allen, 6:28.33.
100 backstroke: Haylee Schapp, 1:06.72.
400 freestyle relay: 4:17.80 (Riley Raasch, Sadie Allen, Taylor French, Haylee Schapp).
Boys
200 medley relay: 1:55.05 (Dalton Ross, Bordey Massad, Colin Martin, Zach Hardy).
200 IM: Dalton Ross, 2:18.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1:41.59 (Colin Martin, Zach Hardy, Ben Watts, Dalton Ross).
100 backstroke: Zackary Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:09.77.
100 breaststroke: Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:08.48.
400 freestyle relay: 4:01.70 (Brodey Massad, Zachary Bates, Jack Kolb, Ben Watts).
