HENRYETTA 64, EUFAULA 61 (B) — Henryetta led 37-31 at the half but held off the Ironheads (5-9) at the free-throw line in the fourth. Talon Weaver, Keaton Parish had 13 points, Talon Weaver 12 and Riley Morgan 11. Of Eufaula’s six-game losing skid, two losses have been in overtime and this being a one-possession contest.
EUFAULA 39, HENRYETTA 20 (G) — In a game moved to early afternoon due to weather concerns, the Lady Ironheads (10-5) rolled out to a 23-3 halftime lead, shutting Henryetta out in the second quarter, and were led by Kambry Williams’ 13 points.
Other Tuesday games
Owasso at Muskogee, 6:30/8 (still scheduleD)
Fort Gibson at Hilldale, 5 p.m. start (no JV)
Wagoner at Locust Grove, ppd to Feb. 11
Oktaha at Haskell, ppd.
Porum at Webbers Falls, ppd.
Crowder at Warner, ppd.
Stilwell at Checotah, ccd.
Okay at McCurtain, moved to Feb. 3.
Cameron at Braggs, ccd.
Gans at Gore, ppd.
Ahead:
Thursday’s Games
Porum at Hulbert, 6:30/8 p.m.
Liberty at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Muskogee at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vinita at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vian at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 6:30/8
Porum at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.
Porter at Mounds, 6:30/8 p.m.
Warner at Hartshorne, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.
Keota at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.
Cave Springs at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Gore at Dewar, 6:30/8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.