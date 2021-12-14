Girls basketball
FORT GIBSON 44, LOCUST GROVE 32 — Sydney Taylor scored 17 points with eight coming in the second quarter where 4A No. 12 Fort Gibson outscored the 11th-ranked and previously unbeaten Lady Pirates 20-4 to lead 28-13 at the half. Right behind her in scoring was Addy Whitely with 14 points as the Lady Tigers bounced back from a 1-2 mark in the Inola tourney and improved to 4-2 on the year.
PORTER 44, AFTON 35 —Raylee Allison led the Lady Pirates (1-4) with 13 points and Brittany Welch was right behind her with 11 points in the win.
WARNER 73, HULBERT 36 — The Lady Eagles (5-1) had four players in double digits to get the win. Jordan Jackson had 19 points, with 15 points from the 3-point line. Kaylan Park had 12, Alexis Fowler with 13, Harlie Chesser with 10 and Peyton Sikes 10.
OKTAHA 59, OKEMAH 44 — Oktaha (4-2) had three players in double figures: Ava Scott had 19, Gracie Harjo 13 and Bekah Bunch 12.
WEBBERS FALLS 64, OKAY 37 — Samantha Shanks had 15 points, Teralynn Colston 11 and Cessna Kimberlin 10 for Webbers (5-0) while Alex Collins led Okay (2-5) and all scorers with 18.
HASKELL 63, OKMULGEE 33 — Saylor Brown had 10 of her 14 points in a 23-7 first-quarter for Haskell (3-2). Teammate Lynzi Kelley overall led with 16 points. Raylin Morgan was also in double-figures with 10.
EUFAULA 42, HENRYETTA 24 — Adison McLaughlin scored 9 and Avery Williams scored 8 points for Eufaula (3-0).
HASKELL 63, OKMULGEE 33 — Saylor Brown had 10 of her 14 points in a 23-7 first-quarter for Haskell (3-2). Teammate Lynzi Kelley overall led with 16 points. Raylin Morgan was also in double-figures with 10.
SPIRO 50, CHECOTAH 32 — No other info available.
Boys basketball
FORT GIBSON 78, LOCUST GROVE 44 — The Tigers (4-2) rained 3s on the road, with 10. Jaxon Blunt had three 3s in the first half and four overall, finishing with 22 points. He was also 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Blain Scott had 19 points and five 3s.
OKTAHA 56, OKEMAH 43 — Four Tigers found double figures in moving to 3-3 on the year. Jakob Blackwell and Preston Holmes had 12 points each. Hunter Dearman had 11 and A.J. Fisher 10. Oktaha is 3-3.
OKMULGEE 61, HASKELL 40 — Haskell (1-4) led 15-13 after one but trailed 25-19 at the half and 44-25 after three. DeShawn Clark and Brannon Westmooreland each had 14 points. Westmoreland had 14 rebounds and Clark 10.
OKAY 51, WEBBERS FALLS 28 — Diezel Davis had 15 points, all on 3s, for Okay (6-1) with Tito Ramos scoring 13. Daylan Jerrard had 13 for Webbers Falls (2-3).
WARNER 46, HULBERT 25 — Landon Swallow had 24 points with six 3s on the night for the Eagles (4-3), who also got 8 from Hayden McElyea in the win.
PORTER 67, AFTON 44 -- The Pirates (5-0) dropped 25 points in the first quarter and 20 points the second quarter, leading 45-11 at the half. Adrian Vega came away with 17 points, Kejuan Reynolds and Caden Willard both scored 15 points.
Wrestling
MUSKOGEE 37, MCALESTER 33 — Dakota Sherrer at 106 won by a major decision, Ethen Goodnight and Thomas Lewis won by fall at 138 and 160, respectively, Jacob Wolf won by decision and forfeit wins were recorded at three other weights. Jayden Smith at 285 won an exhibition. The Roughers are 4-5 and are off through the holidays.
FORT GIBSON 50, PRYOR 27 — Cole Mahaney won by decision, Blake Walden by technical fall and Hudsen Neafus, Jaiden Johnson, Toby West, Grant Edwards, Bobby Felts and Gerald Fairchild all won by fall as the Tigers moved to 2-0.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.