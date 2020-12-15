Wrestling
MUSKOGEE 51, MCALESTER 30 — Blade Walden and Brenden Wilson both won by fall, each getting pins in their varsity-level debuts. Walden git his pin in one-minute and forty-five seconds, and Wilson got his pin in 0:45. Devaun Jones at 145, Allan Hill at 220 and Kenan Adams at 285 also won by fall in 2:48, 3:12 and 1:15, respectively. Tyler Coleman was bumped up a weight class to 152 where he earned a 6-4 decision. Jacob Wolfe, Brandon Batise and Jason White all won by forfeit.
RED-WHITE SHOWCASE — In an exhibition between Fort Gibson and Hilldale, the Tigers had the edge in matches, each arranged as close to weight as possible. In the high school matches, Mario Briley, Jaiden Johnson, Toby West, Cole Mahaney, Grant Edwards, Deven Woodworth, Andrew Sparks and Trey Forrest all won by fall for Fort Gibson. Damian Mayton won be decision. For Hilldale, Wyatt Branscum both won their matches on points, and Micah Gonzalez won on a pin.
Thursday’s Matches
McAlester, Bristow at Fort Gibson, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
OKTAHA 66, OKEMAH 58 — Rylee Walters and Karley Fewel led the charge for Oktaha (2-3). Walters had a total of 17, and Fewel with 16. Okemah kept it close at the halfway point, trailing 25-22. Oktaha had to fight off Okemah in the second half, ending the third with a 46-39 advantage and only outscoring Okemah 20-19 in the fourth.
LOCUST GROVE 57, WAGONER 29 — Wagoner (1-2) started the game with a 7-4 lead in the first couple minutes of the game, but Locust Grove took advantage of some defensive miscues and led at the half 32-15. Jacie Edwards, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Danae Gray all led Wagoner with fivepoints each.
CADDO 48, WEBBERS FALLS 38 — Trailing at the half, Brooke Wyatt scored eight of her 12 for Webbers Falls in a third period that saw the Lady Warriors match scores with Caddo, 16-16. Webbers Falls (1-3) outscored Caddo 8-6 in the fourth. Cessna Kimberlin also scored 12 points for Webbers Falls.
Boys basketball
OKTAHA 68, OKEMAH 45 — Adam Johnson led the way for Oktaha scoring 29. After a close 13-10 first quarter, Oktaha (4-2) widened its lead in the second with Johnson scoring 8 of his total, and Oktaha ended the half with a 33-20 advantage. Other scoring leaders for the Tigers were Ethan Frazier with 17 and Preston Holmes had 15.
CADDO 74, WEBEBRS FALLS 45 — It was a struggle from the beginning for the Warriors after Caddo jumped out to an early 21-7 lead after the first. Camden Chappell led the scoring for Webbers Falls (1-3) with 13 points, followed by Jake Chambers with 12, and Josh Matson with 10.
Thursday’s Games
Oktaha at Konawa, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Spiro, 6/7:30 p.m.
