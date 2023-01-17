Girls basketball
HASKELL 45, LIBERTY 43 — Haskell (9-6) fell into a 15-5 first-quarter hole then rallied from 11 points down heading into the fourth behind Lynzi Kelley’s 10 points in the period and Layla Markou’s go-ahead basket with 15 seconds to play. Kelley finished with a game-high 22 and the game-deciding rebound off a miss on Liberty’s final possession.
GORE 56, PORTER 45 — Lindsay Pierce had 12 of her 25 points in the fourth and was slightly shaded for high-point honors by Porter’s Raylee Allison 26, but Gore (2-7) took the win. Kennedy Williams added 11 for Gore. Lauren Lindell had 10 for Porter (5-10).
PRESTON 34, EUFAULA 29 — The game was tight for all of three quarters, tied at the half and again going to the fourth at 27, but the 3A No. 16 Lady Ironheads (7-5) were held to one basket in the fourth, that by Allie Anderson, who led them with 14 points. Kambry Williams had 8. No player had more than eight points for Preston, No. 4 in 2A.
WAGONER 63, CATOOSA 14 — Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 15 points while 11 Lady Bulldogs scored in all and forced 34 Catoosa turnovers. Wagoner, ranked 10th in 4A, led 36-3 at the half and improved to 11-1.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL — Porum beat Midway 56-17 to go to 11-3. Courtney Pease had 17 points and RiLee Miller 10. Quinton beat Gans 71-21 in the other game Tuesday.
Boys basketball
PRESTON 53, EUFAULA 37 — The Ironheads trailed by just four, 29-25, before being doubled up in the fourth by the Pirates’ 24-point surge.Keaton Parish had 11 points and Riley Morgan had nine. Eufaula (5-5) has lost three straight, the previous two in overtime.
WAGONER 64, CATOOSA 62 — Matson Swanson’s 3-pointer with 26 seconds left gave Wagoner (8-4) a lead for good at 62-60. Swanson finished with 12 points and was 4-of-5 from 3-point range, all in the second half. Jashawn Davison finished with 16 points and Corbin Marsey finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
LIBERTY 47, HASKELL 40 — Brannon Westmoreland had 16 of his 20 points in the first half, and Haskell (2-14) trailed at that point 43-24. He was held to just four points, all free throws, in the second half. No other Haymaker was in double figures.
GORE 60, PORTER 49 — Gore (8-3) was 4-of-6 from the line in the fourth and eased a 44-39 advantage to start the quarter to double-digits at the end. On the night, Jackson Duke drained four 3s and had 22 points. Noah Cooper had 14 and Journey Shells 11. Mason Plunk had 18 for Porter (5-9). Sam Hensley and Logan Crain had nine points each.
STROTHER 48, WARNER 44 — Warner (4-8) trailed by 16 in the first half and 11 in the third but Jace Jackson’s trey got the Eagles as close as 47-44 with 17.7 left, but a free throw with 4.4 left killed the rally. Jackson Cash had 14 points, Jackson had 11.
CROSS TELEPHONE TOURNAMENT — Quinton beat Porum 50-43 in a first-round game despite a 17-point game-high from Michael Wright. The Panthers fell to 3-11. Sallisaw Central beat Graham-Dustin 85-23 in the other boys contest.
— Staff
