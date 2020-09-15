Fastpitch
SAND SPRINGS 11, MUSKOGEE 3 — Muskogee (2-13, 1-9 6A-3) got two runs in the third but trailed 6-0 at that point and never got closer than the four-run deficit it created. Avery Ragsdale was 2-for-4 as the only Rougher with multiple hits.
OKTAHA 8, PRESTON 3 — Oktaha (9-4, 5-2 2A-6) beat Preston with a four-run fifth that helped build a 7-0 lead. Jocelynn Williams hit a two-run home run. She was 2-for-4 as was Gracie Britten and Brynn Surmont. Karley Fewel and Ava Scott both were 3-for-3. Kira Meaders scattered five hits in the circle.
MULDROW 2, FORT GIBSON 1 — A walk-off, one-out single in the eighth handed the Tigers (2-17, 1-7 4A-5) the loss. It was a repeat of what happened in the seventh as Fort Gibson lost a chance to close it out in regulation. Muldrow is
Angel Lyons’ double scored Baleigh James for the Tigers’ only run, that in the fifth. Lyons was 2-for-3 on the day and 6 was 2-for-4. Nia Polzin scattered nine hits and struck out five over 7 1/3 innings.
BIXBY 4, HILLDALE 0 — The Hornets’ eight-game win streak ended as they managed just five hits in a home loss. Lexi Cramp (2-for-3) was the only multi-hit batter. Hilldale (8-3) stranded nine baserunners. Brooklyn Ellis went seven innings for Hilldale, allowing seven hits. It was her first start since a 4-2 win against Yukon on Aug. 15.
CHECOTAH 6, VIAN 4 — The Ladycats (14-10) jumped on the Wolverines in a non-district tilt with a five-run first inning and held off a rally of four unanswered scores over the final three innings.
RBI singles by Jordyn Combs, Alexis Hamilton, Vanessa Henson, and two sacrifice fly-outs by Jessie Roachell and Amanda Brown accounted for the first-inning runs. Roachell, Combs, Kaitlyn Searles, Natalie Knight and Ciara Moore each had two hits as Checotah’s balanced offense outhit Vian 13-11. Hamilton got the win in the circle.
PORTER 14, CROWDER 3 — Brooklyn Spencer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Bobby Lynn Jackson was 2-for-4 with six RBIs for Porter. Jackson doubled and tripled. Brittany Welch had a triple in a 2-for-2 game. She also allowed four hits and struck out eight over five innings. Porter (8-2) returned from a 10-day COVID-19 shutdown.
MORRIS 9, EUFAULA 6 — Addison McLaughlin was 3-for-4 to lead the 15-hit Ironhead assault. Eufaula is 10-10 and 3-4 in 3A-6.
PORUM SPLITS — Porum beat McCurtain 16-8. Ally Bush drove in three runs in a 2-for-2 game. Kaytie Cash was 2-for-3 and Mercedez Martin 2-for-4. Keota beat Porum 8-6 as the Panthers (12-4) managed just one hit despite the high score.
Baseball
OKAY 7, KINTA 6 — Jacob Jimson’s two-out single scored Aaron Perkins, who reached on a one-out double, with what proved to be the game-winner for Okay (3-4). One inning earlier, Chance Burk earlier singled in Jackson Hardin, who also singled, to tie the game. Jimson and Perkins were 3-for-4 as was Dravin Hill.
Volleyball
SAND SPRINGS 3, MUSKOGEE 1 — Muskogee (8-9) rallied from a 17-11 deficit in the first set to win 30-28, but lost the next three sets 25-13, 25-12 and 25-23.
“In 25 years of coaching I haven’t been as proud as I was of this team’s heart tonight,” said MHS coach John Hammer, who lost two additional players due to injury, giving him seven overall.
Mya Roberts had 22 digs and passed well on serve-receive. Paige Irwin had 13 kills and 24 digs and Destiny Craig, in her first varsity game had seven digs.
—Staff
