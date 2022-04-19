Golf
FORT GIBSON SECOND — Led by medalist Cooper Crawley, Fort Gibson shot a 327 to take second at the Grove Invitational on Tuesday. Pryor shot 325 and Kiefer was third at 337.
Crawley shot 74, Parker Lockhart’s 79 gave him seventh, Jackson Glasby was ninth with an 81 and Aidan Frazier 93 for the team total. Rylie Ladd had a 95.
Soccer
CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 5, PORTER 2 (G) — Natalie Perry-Hunter had two goals, one in each half, but the Lady Pirates (4-6, 3-4 3A-4) were in the short end of the scoreboard. It was 3-1 at half. Sequoyah is 11-3 and 6-1, tied for second with Rejoice Christian. Porter takes on Bristow on Thursday.
WAGONER 6, MIAMI 1 (G) — Jillian Strange got the hat trick and the three goals were more than enough for the win, Wagoner’s third straight. Lynzi Romine had two goals, Harley Louviere had one. Beth Moore had three saves in goal. The Lady Bulldogs (7-6, 3-2) remain tied for third in 4A-3 with Oologah, who they take on at Oologah on Friday.
BIXBY 10, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) —The hosts (12-2, 5-1 6A-4) got the mercy goal with 20 minutes left in the second half. Muskogee is 2-9 and 0-6.
BIXBY 6, MUSKOGEE 0 (B) — The Roughers were blanked and fell to 4-6 and 2-4 in 6A-4, and also saw their playoff hopes officially end. Bixby is 11-2 and 4-1.
WAGONER 6, MIAMI 1 (B) — Wagoner (5-7, 3-2 4A-3) got four goals from Harley Baker and two each from Easton Voyles and Logan Bloxsom. Jacob Helmer assisted on four goals, Anthony Teyon two. Gabe Alsip had three saves. Miami is 3-10, 1-5.
Baseball
TULSA WASHINGTON 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — Dale Grant had two of the three Roughers hits as Muskogee struggled to generate offense. Jayden Bell went 1-for-2 to pick up the other hit. Muskogee falls to 6-15, 1-11 6A-4.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 16, HILLDALE 4 — A disastrous second inning proved to be the difference as the Hornets gave up 12 runs in the inning. Cole Leach went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Hilldale (16-12, 9-5 4A-6).
HASKELL 18-12, WEWOKA 1-4 — Haskell had little trouble taking both games of the doubleheader at Wewoka. In game one the Haymakers racked up 10 hits, led by Brannon Westmoreland and Dylan Ozinga with two apiece. Game two saw Lucas King go 2-for-2 with three RBI’s and Fernando Gonzales go 2-for-3 with two RBI’s. Haskell improved to 18-3.
EUFAULA 11, ROLAND 3 — The Ironheads (19-6, 12-2 3A-7) cruised past Roland for the second day in a row, thanks in part to a five run fifth inning. Jeremy Nelson went 3-for-3 to lead Eufaula while Josiah Ostrowski and Luke Adcock had two hits each. Ostrowski also pitched five innings and struck out five to earn the win on the mound.
KEYS 14, CHECOTAH 1—The Wildcats offense struggled and only picked up one hit. Lane Elliott reached on an error in the second inning and later scored on an error for the only run for Checotah (6-18, 1-12 3A-7).
WARNER 9, CHOUTEAU 0 — Landon Swallow had five strikeouts over five innings to help shut out Chouteau. Swallow also went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI’s to lead the Eagles offense. Adam Thompson, Jace Jackson, and Koltin Lusk each had two hits apiece. Warner improved to 14-8.
CLASS A DISTRICTS — Porum beat Okay 7-0 in game one. In game two Gore beat Porum 11-0. Gore was battling Okay in a late game Tuesday.
Slowpitch
SEQUOYAH 16-5, FORT GIBSON 8-8 — A five-run second inning capped by Kaiah Austin’s triple in a two-hit, five-RBI game helped Fort Gibson salvage a split with the 8-5 win in game two. Shyann Gray was 3-for-3. In game one, Austin and Erica Hornback had three hits each Austin driving in two. Fort Gibson takes an 11-13 record to Checotah for districts on Thursday.
OKTAHA SPLITS — Ava Scott led Oktaha’s offensive output with two hits and a two-run home run to take down Howe 10-1 in game one. In game two the Lady Tigers offense cooled off and only managed three hits in a 10-1 loss to Whitesboro. Brynn Surmont went 1-for-2 with a home run to account for the only Oktaha run. The Lady Tigers are now 17-8.
EUFAULA 13, CHECOTAH 10 — Checotah rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game to extra innings but the Lady Ironheads (16-8) scored three runs in the top of the eighth to seal the win. Kambry Williams went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Eufaula. Halle Britt went 3-for-4 with four RBI’s and two runs scored for the Lady Wildcats (10-13).
WARNER SPLITS — The Lady Eagles scored six runs in the fourth inning of game one to take down Beggs 7-5. In game two Warner couldn’t slow down the Mounds offense and lost 15-5.
— Staff
