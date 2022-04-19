Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.