Baseball
FORT GIBSON 15, SALLISAW 0 — Weston Rouse fired a two-hitter in a five-inning run-rule affair for a sweep of the District 4A-8 series. He struck out 10 and walked one.
The Tigers (9-4, 6-0) were aided by six Sallisaw errors, which helped bring about six unearned runs.
Rouse drove in a pair of runs. Grant Edwards and Brody Rainbolt were 2-for-3 and 2-for-4, respectively.
BRISTOW 6, HILLDALE 5 (8) — Bristow’s Chase Gordon reached on a bases-loaded error in the eighth, pushing across the winning run as Hilldale fell and was swept by the Purple Pirates after losing at Hilldale on Monday.
Hilldale had a 5-2 lead until the Bristow fifth when the Pirates scored three.
Evan Smith was 2-for-4, the only Hornet with multiple hits. Both teams had nine.
Cole Leach took the loss. He went 2 1/3 in relief of Smith, giving up three hits and struck out five. Smith went five innings, giving up six hits, six walks but struck out six.
The Hornets fell to 10-4 and 5-2 in 4A-6. Bristow is 11-1 and 5-1.
Cord Dobrinski, who homered twice against the Hornets on Monday, was 0-for-2 but walked three times. He took the win on the mound, striking out eight over five innings.
BARTLESVILLE 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — Bartlesville’s Bradee Rigdon no-hit Muskogee over five innings, striking out eight, and finished the home-and-home sweep of the Roughers (2-8, 0-6 6A-4).
VIAN 12, PORTER 1 — The Pirates were held to six hits and led for only a half-inning thanks to Mason Plunk’s infield single in the first. Plunk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Blake Cole was 2-for-2. Porter is 12-5.
EUFAULA 6, KEYS 4 — The Ironheads (9-3, 5-2) swept the District 3A-7 series from the Cougars. Hunter Sutton, Matt Clover and Josiah Ostrowski had RBI singles in a four-run second. Clover finished 3-for-4. Up 5-4, Eufaula got an insurance run when Luke Adcock scored on a balk. Ostrowski and Jeremy Nelson combined on a five-hitter.
PORUM 12, ARKOMA 2 — Jacob Tallon was 2-for-2 and drove in two runs. All but one Panther had an RBI. Gage Scarberry allowed two hits over four innings.
SPIRO 8, CHECOTAH 3 — The Wildcats (2-9, 0-5 3A-8) were held to just four hits and were swept.
WAGONER 17, LOCUST GROVE 7 — Keyton Cole’s two-run single ended the game in the fifth on the run rule. Cole had a 3-for-3, three-RBI day. Cody Wheeler (2-for-3) also drove in three runs. Colton Hill, Gabe Rodriguez, Trey Wood, Kale Charboneau, Zane Cory and Adam Luna had two hits each.
WARNER 15, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 2 — Justin Duke’s three-run home run highlighted his 2-for-3, four-RBI day for the Eagles (6-5. Wyatt Hamilton was 3-for-3 with a double and Beau Thomas along with Koltin Lusk each had two hits. On the mound, Hamilton allowed four hits over four innings with eight strikeouts. He didn’t walk a batter.
Soccer
FORT GIBSON 9, SALLISAW 0 (B) — Seth Rowan had three goals and assists on two others as the Tigers moved to 3-3 and won their District 4A-4 opener. Scout Taylor and Simeon Adair had two goals each and Jaxon Perdue and Zach Hardy each had one.
Taylor led in assists with three and Adair, Gabe Carter, Zander Floyd and Elijah Scaggs had one each. Atlas Potter got the shutout with four saves. Fort Gibson had 32 shots on goal.
EAST CENTRAL 1, HILLDALE 0 (B) — The Hornets dropped to 5-2 on the season with the road loss to the 5A Cardinals, now 4-1.
MUSKOGEE 2, CATOOSA 0 (G) —Mia Gonzales and Emily Christensen scored for the Lady Roughers, now 2-3 on the year heading into district play against Ponca City on Friday.
FORT GIBSON 10, SALLISAW 0 (G) — Hagan Baccus had three goals, Kenzie Snell had two goals and Sydney Taylor, Grace Gwinn, Estrella Estrada, Emily Gwinn and Savannah Bebo all got into the act once each in the 4A-4 opener, making the Lady Tigers 5-1 on the year and 1-0 in district. Sallisaw (1-5, 0-1) had one shot on goal to Fort Gibson’s 28. The Lady Tigers now head to Gulf Shores, Ala., for tournament play this weekend.
HILLDALE 1, EAST CENTRAL 0 (G) — Gabby Dover, Bret Fletcher, Hallie Foreman, A.J. DiNoia, Jenna Leeds and Makenzie Bolding converted penalty kicks in a 6-5 tiebreaker session. Hilldale improved to 4-4.
Slowpitch
BROKEN ARROW 17, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers had singles from Karsyn York, Feather Johnson and Regan Rodriguez, but were outdone by Broken Arrow and particularly Kyleigh Locust, who homered twice in a 3-for-3 game with six RBIs.
CHECOTAH GOES 1-1 — Checotah (5-5) beat Dewar 11-10 as Natalie Knight’s walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning scored Maci Britt, who reached on a one-out triple. Halle Britt and Brianna Fields were both 4-for-5. Kohlie Atkins and Jessie Roachell each had three hits. Checotah had 24 hits to 23 for Dewar. The opener was another hitfest. Muldrow beat Checotah 18-10, plating 11 runs in the seventh to erase a 10-7 Ladycats’ advantage. The game saw 51 hits, 25 by Checotah, led by Katherine Anderson (4-for-4), Atkins (4-for-5) and Maci Britt, Halle Britt and Sidney Hamilton (3-for-4 each).
HARTSHORNE 9, OKTAHA 8 — A one-out, bases-loaded, walk-off single won it for Hartshorne after the Lady Tigers (6-1) rallied from a 7-1 deficit through three innings. The top four batters in the Oktaha lineup — Ava Scott, Brynn Surmont, Peyton Bryan and Bekah Bunch — all had two hits. Hannah Focht drove in a pair of runs.
HASKELL SPLITS THE DAY— The Lady Haymakers (11-2) beat Union 14-9 behind 3-for-4 games from RayLin Morgan and Mariah Arterberry. Saylor Brown, Riley Westmoreland, Shania Burkhalter and Brilee Boutwell had two RBIs each. In the second game, the Haymakers led Jenks 15-5 through 3 1/2 innings, but fell in eight innings, 18-17. Morgan was 4-for-5, Westmoreland, Brown and Boutwell were 3-for-4, Makayla Collins and Lynzi Kelley were 3-for-5.
PORUM SWEEPS — Mercedez Martin’s walk-off single in the ninth gave Porum a 7-6 win over Sallisaw Central. Cameren Terrell was 3-for-4. Porum beat Roland 6-1 as Chistol Brown and Courtney Pease had two hites each. The sweep puts the Lady Panthers at 4-3.
TAHLEQUAH 6, FORT GIBSON 5 — Fort Gibson (2-5) ended the game with the bases loaded, falling in a heartbreaker. Erica Hornback, Graci Williams, Angel Lyons and Alyssa Storrs all had two hits. Lyons and Peyton Russell both had two RBIs.
Golf
TOP TIGER — Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap was medalist at the Roland Invitational at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith, Ark., on Tuesday. He shot a 77. Peyton Capps was seventh with a 92.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.