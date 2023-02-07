Boys basketball
LOCUST GROVE 55, HILLDALE 53 — The Hornets dropped to 8-11 with the road loss. No other info available.
CATOOSA 53, WAGONER 45 — Jashawn Davison led Wagoner (14-5) with 16 points but was forced to leave the game with 6:57 remaining due to a severe head wound.
FORT GIBSON 77, JAY 56 — Karl Garrett led Fort Gibson with 25 points while Blane Scott and Cooper Crawley both registered 18. The Tigers (5-16), who ended an seven-game losing skid, overcame a 13-9 first quarter deficit and led 42-30 at the break.
OKTAHA vs. WESTVILLE — No report.
WEBBERS FALLS vs. INDIANOLA — No report
PORTER AT GORE — The game was canceled as both teams play each other Friday in Districts.
BRAGGS 51, GANS 34 — Tayten Chopa had 16 points and Jaylen Melton added 13 as the Braggs Wildcats improved to 16-7. The Wildcats play Graham-Dustin at Paden for 1st round of District Playoffs on Friday.
OKAY 46, WARNER 40 — Warner (9-11) held firm through three quarters but Class A No. 4 Okay (20-2) found a way to get the win in the fourth quarter outscoring the Eagles 18-8. Ashton Walter led the Mustangs with 13 points while Diezel Davis and Chad Clark had 10 each. Jace Jackson had 18 for Warner.
PRESTON 61, EUFAULA 31 — Eufaula (8-10) dug itself into a 16-6 first period hole in which it could not escape as the hole deepened going into the break, 34-18. Landon Mills carried the Ironheads with 12 points in the loss to Class 2A No. 2 Preston.
SALLISAW 58, CHECOTAH 48 — Checotah dropped to 7-13.
OKMULGEE 77, HASKELL 32 — The Haymakers trailed 12-5 after the first quarter and 29-12 at the break. Brannon Westmoreland had 15 points in the loss to lead Haskell (3-18).
Girls basketball
WARNER 57, OKAY 24 — Class 2A No. 6 Warner opened the game with a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and that advantage widened to 23-7 at the break. Harlie Chesser was on fire for the Lady Eagles (16-4) as she finished with 20 points and had six 3-pointers. Kaylen Park added 15. For Okay (12-10), Alex Collins finished with 12 points.
WEBBERS FALLS 58, INDIANOLA 31 — Webbers Falls (15-4) was highlighted by Anistyn Garner and Bridgette Baer who finished with 19 and 18 points respectively, and had 11 3-pointers between them. Teralynn Colston added 10 points.
LOCUST GROVE 69, HILLDALE 47 — Hilldale blew a 14-12 first quarter lead and trailed at the break 32-22. Catelin King led with 13 points and was 80 percent at the charity stripe in eight appearances while Ashtyn Warford was 10 for 10 and finished with 12 points for the Lady Hornets (8-11).
HASKELL 39, OKMULGEE 29 — Lynzi Kelley had 18 points and Raylin Morgan added 13 to lead Haskell (14-8). The Lady Haymakers led 17-14 at halftime and outscored Okmulgee 16-11 in the fourth quarter to ice the contest.
GANS 43, BRAGGS 27 — Zoey Hall led Braggs with 20 points in the losing effort. The Lady Wildcats (3-15) play Wanette at Paden to begin the district playoffs on Thursday.
FORT GIBSON 56, JAY 23 — Class 4A No. 15 Fort Gibson had no trouble imposing its will as the Lady Tigers led 14-4 after the first period. That lead grew to 26-6 at intermission. Laynee Stanley had 17 points to pace Fort Gibson (16-5). Kenzie Snell added 10.
OKTAHA 60, WESTVILLE 28 — Ava Scott led all scorers with 21 points as 2A No. 9 Oktaha (17-4) opened with a 26-10 first quarter lead that scratched to 42-14 at intermission.
WAGONER 73, CATOOSA 32 — Class 4A No. 9 Wagoner (15-4) surged past Catoosa from the start with a 14-3 first quarter which turned into a 36-15 lead at the break. Gracy Sheildnight powered the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Cambri Pawpa added 13 points apiece.
PORTER AT GORE — The game was cancelled as both teams play each other Friday in districts.
PRESTON 42, EUFAULA 23 — Class 3A No. 18 Eufaula found itself down 11-0 at the end of the first quarter and managed just to score a lone point the entire first half to trail 23-1 at halftime. Kate Pippenger and Jordas McClish both tallied seven points to lead the Lady Ironheads (12-7).
CHECOTAH vs. SALLISAW — No report.
—Staff
