Baseball
OKTAHA 13, OKAY 0 — Darren Ledford threw two innings of one-hit ball and at the plate, was 3-of-3 in the road rout by Oktaha (14-0) of the Mustangs (1-4). Tyler Allen and Dylan Walden 2-for-2 each. Brody Surmont and Kipton Christian both drove in three runs.
Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 13, WESTVILLE 0 — Kaiah Austin was hot again in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out 10 in the win. She walked one. Angel Lyons homered in a 2-for-3 game with five RBIs. Jordan Hayes was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Erica Hornback, Emma Spears and Maycee Young also had two hits each. Fort Gibson is now 5-8, 3-2 in District 4A-6.
COLCORD 5-4, OKTAHA 4-8 — Two runs in the seventh gave Colcord the win in game one, but the Lady Tigers used a six-run second to gain the split in game two. Hannah Focht homered and Brynn Surmont was 2-for-4. Oktaha is 9-7 and 3-3 in 2A-6. Colcord 6-9 and 2-7.
HASKELL 27, BEGGS 0 — After beating this same team 13-0 on Monday, Haskell (15-2, 6-0 3A-7) ran away with it in a 17-run first to stay atop district play. Riley Westmoreland was 3-for-3. Tatum Hedge was 2-for-3 with a team-best three RBIs. Haskell was helped by 20 walks. Beggs is 1-12 and 0-6.
PORTER 17, OKEMAH 13 — Porter’s nine-run first kept them in front the entire way. Brittany Welch was 4-for-5 and drove in six runs. Raylee Allison, Chelsey Jackson, Drew Taylor and Charmayne Marshall each had two hits. The Lady Pirates (7-9) had 14 in all.
EUFAULA 5, MORRIS 2 — Eufaula (10-7, 3-3 3A-7) completed the home-and-home sweep of the Eagles (13-4, 2-3) behind a 17-hit assault. Jordas McLish, Mikah Osborne and Kate Pippenger were all 3-for-4. Avery Williams and Liberty Glover each had two hits.
WEBBERS FALLS 10, KEOTA 0 — The Lady Warriors moved to 9-7.
Volleyball
OKAY vs. SUMMIT CHRISTIAN — No score available.
