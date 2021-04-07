Baseball 

WAGONER v. JAY — Rescheduled for April 24 at Jay, noon start. Wagoner’s game with Chouteau for that day is cancelled. 

 

Golf

WAGONER GIRLS WIN — Rylie Spaulding and Michelle Vermillion each shot 84 to lead Wagoner to the team title  at the Miami tournament held at Peoria Ridge. at 359, 19 shots better than Hilldale. Pryor’s Gracyn Rains shot 81 for medalist honors.  Fort Gibson shot 404 but Layne Alishie also shot 84, which put her and the Lady Bulldog pair tied for third. Hilldale was led  Addy Asmus with an 89. Aubree Morton shot 92.

 

SCHEDULE

Thursday

BASEBALL

Wagoner at Chouteau, 4:30 p.m.

Hilldale at Coweta Tournament 

Checotah at Warner, 4:30 p.m.

Eufaula at Morris Tournament

Porum, Webbers Falls, Gore at Riverside Conference Tournament

 SOCCER

Metro Chrisitian at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Fort Gibson 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Porter (girls) at Stilwell, 6 p.m.

Haskell at Warner, 5:30 p.m.

SLOWPITCH

Porum at Wetumka Tournament  

Gore at Quinton, 4 p.m.

Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. Wagoner, 11:15 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Tahlequah, 11:15 a.m.; Eufaula vs. Sallisaw/Oktaha JV winner, 3 p.m.; Oktaha-Tahlequah winner vs. Beggs, 3 p.m.; Checotah-Wagoner winner vs. Morris, 12:30 p.m.  TBD loser’s bracket games 1:45 p.m.,. 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls vs Wister (2), 4:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls vs Pittsburg (2), 5:30 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Broken Arrow, 4:30 p.m.

