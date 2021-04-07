Baseball
WAGONER v. JAY — Rescheduled for April 24 at Jay, noon start. Wagoner’s game with Chouteau for that day is cancelled.
Golf
WAGONER GIRLS WIN — Rylie Spaulding and Michelle Vermillion each shot 84 to lead Wagoner to the team title at the Miami tournament held at Peoria Ridge. at 359, 19 shots better than Hilldale. Pryor’s Gracyn Rains shot 81 for medalist honors. Fort Gibson shot 404 but Layne Alishie also shot 84, which put her and the Lady Bulldog pair tied for third. Hilldale was led Addy Asmus with an 89. Aubree Morton shot 92.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
BASEBALL
Wagoner at Chouteau, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Coweta Tournament
Checotah at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Morris Tournament
Porum, Webbers Falls, Gore at Riverside Conference Tournament
SOCCER
Metro Chrisitian at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Porter (girls) at Stilwell, 6 p.m.
Haskell at Warner, 5:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Porum at Wetumka Tournament
Gore at Quinton, 4 p.m.
Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. Wagoner, 11:15 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Tahlequah, 11:15 a.m.; Eufaula vs. Sallisaw/Oktaha JV winner, 3 p.m.; Oktaha-Tahlequah winner vs. Beggs, 3 p.m.; Checotah-Wagoner winner vs. Morris, 12:30 p.m. TBD loser’s bracket games 1:45 p.m.,. 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls vs Wister (2), 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls vs Pittsburg (2), 5:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Broken Arrow, 4:30 p.m.
