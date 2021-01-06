PREP BASKETBALL
SEQUOYAH COUNTY TN: SALLISAW 58, GORE 49 — A 24-14 fourth-quarter charge was not enough of a rally for the Lady Pirates (1-4), which will play for seventh place later this week. Ralei Brooksher had 15 points and Skye Brooksher 12.
Prep glance
NOTE: Fans are advised to contact schools for seating guidelines due to COVID-19. Some will not allow walk-up crowds.
Thursday’s Games
Muskogee at Skiatook Tournament: Owasso vs. Muskogee (B), 11:30 a.m.; Muskogee at Skiatook Tournament (G): Deer Creek vs. Muskogee (G), 1 p.m.
Fort Gibson Festival: Hilldale vs. Coweta, 3/4:30 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Oktaha, 7/8:30 p.m. (Tickets limited to four per player, no general admission)
Beggs Tournament: Stilwell at Checotah (girls 6:30 p.m., boys 8 p.m.)
Porter at Regent Prep Tournament: Boys vs. Summit Christian, 4:30 p.m., Girls vs. Prue, 9 a.m.
Porum at Graham-Dustin Tournament: Boys vs. Schulter, 4:14 p.m.
Warner Eagle Classic: At Event Center, Boys, Wilburton vs. Okay, 4 p.m.; Ketchum vs. Warner, 8 p.m.; Girls, Canadian vs. Wilburton, 2 p.m.;’ Warner vs. Okay, 6 p.m.; At WHS, Girls, Liberty vs. Ketchum, 6 p.m.; Boys, Liberty vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.
Arkansas River Shootout, Webbers Falls: Boys, Gore vs. Watts, 5:50 p.m.; Webbers Falls vs. Cameron, 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Webbers Falls vs. Wright Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Gore vs. Cave Springs, 7:10 p.m.
WRESTLING
Prep glance
NOTE: Fans are advised to contact schools for seating guidelines due to COVID-19. Some are not allowing walk-up crowds.
Thursday’s Games
Muskogee at Jay, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Inola, 6 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Coweta, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.