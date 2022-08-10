Fastpitch
OKTAHA 12, SAL. CENTRAL 2 — Hannah Focht was 3-for-3, Brynna Rodden and Kirsten Berry both drove in a pair of runs and the Lady Tigers (3-1) rolled out 10 runs in the first two innings and run-ruled Central in four innings on Wednesday. Mackenzie Eaves and Mileigh Needham combined to limit Central to four hits.
Schedule
THURSDAY
Fastpitch
Muskogee at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Cushing Tournament
Preston at Warner, 5:30 p.m.
Porter at Talihina, noon
Eufaula, Gore, Oktaha at Big Eight Tournament, Gore
Baseball
Oktaha at Dale Tournament
FRIDAY
Fastpitch
Muskogee, Hilldale at BA Tournament
Dewar at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Porter at Barnsdall, 4:30 p.m.
Eufaula, Gore, Oktaha at Big Eight Tournament, Gore
Haskell at Beggs Festival
Baseball
Oktaha at Dale Tournament
Volleyball
Okay, Wagoner at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament
