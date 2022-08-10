Fastpitch

OKTAHA 12, SAL. CENTRAL 2 — Hannah Focht was 3-for-3, Brynna Rodden and Kirsten Berry both drove in a pair of runs and the Lady Tigers (3-1) rolled out 10 runs in the first two innings and run-ruled Central in four innings on Wednesday. Mackenzie Eaves and Mileigh Needham combined to limit Central to four hits.

 

Schedule

THURSDAY

Fastpitch 

Muskogee at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Hilldale, 5 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Cushing Tournament

Preston at Warner, 5:30 p.m.

Porter at Talihina, noon

Eufaula, Gore, Oktaha at Big Eight Tournament, Gore

Baseball

Oktaha at Dale Tournament

 

FRIDAY

Fastpitch

Muskogee, Hilldale at BA Tournament

Dewar at Checotah, 5 p.m.

Porter at Barnsdall, 4:30 p.m.

Eufaula, Gore, Oktaha at Big Eight Tournament, Gore

Haskell at Beggs Festival

Baseball

Oktaha at Dale Tournament  

Volleyball

Okay, Wagoner at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament

 

