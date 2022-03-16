Baseball
WAGONER WINS PAIR — Trey Wood homered twice as Wagoner beat Adair 13-10 and Nowata 11-1 in the Hardball Classic at Ketchum. Against Adair, Wood had a three-run home run and Colton Hill had a solo shot. Wood drove in four runs and Kale Charboneau drove in three, Charboneau with a tiebreaking two-run double. Cody Wheeler had a three-hit game. The Bulldogs outhit Adair 13-5 but hurt themselves with four errors. Wood had a two-run blast in a 3-for-4, three RBI game against Nowata. Charboneau and Stevens both drove in two runs. Wheeler and Jacob Barney combined on a three-hitter.
