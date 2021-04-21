Baseball
WAGONER 6, STILWELL 5 — The Bulldogs (12-10, 6-5) retained a grip on third place in 4A-4 with the win and the split of the home-and-home series with Stilwell. Braven Bowman reached on a two-out error, scoring Boston Wybrant with the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Wagoner tied it at 5 in the fourth as T Wood tripled in Bristo Love and scored on Chase Nanni’s sacrifice fly.
Toby Campbell won in relief, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and walking none. He struck out two. Love and Gabe Rodriguez went 3-for-4 each, Rodriguez driving in a pair.
HASKELL 18-19, CHELSEA 5-5 — Haskell (9-6, 9-4 2A-7) got the sweep, rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the opener and scoring 11 first-inning runs in game two and closed it in three innings.
Fernando Gonzales, Brannon Westmoreland and Lane Mann all had two of the Haymakers’ 11 hits in game one. Lucas King won in relief, going 4 1/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed. Gonzales was 4-for-4 with four RBIs in game two. Peter Turner and Marcus Clark each had two hits. King went two innings and Clark threw one in a combined three-hitter.
CLASS A DISTRICTS: OKAY OUSTED — The Mustangs (4-15) sandwiched a win around two lopsided losses to Dewar at Dewar and saw their season end Wednesday, no-hit in a 26-0 loss to the hosts. Earlier, the Mustangs were beaten by Dewar 15-1, getting one hit from Jake Jimson, then saw a 3-0 lead dissipate into two tie contests before Chance Burk’s bases-loaded single to center, scoring Jackson Hardin for the first of two runs in the ninth to beat Summit Christian 7-5. Cole Leafer walked to push across an insurance run. Burk then struck out his 17th Eagle in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded to preserve the win.
Thursday
BASEBALL
Class B districts: Bluejacket at Webbers Falls (3), noon
Checotah vs. Kiefer, 10 a.m. at Sonic Classic, Okmulgee
Warner at Morris, 6 p.m.
Oktaha at Fairland (2), 2:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
5A districts, Stilwell
G1: Fort Gibson vs. Wagoner, 10 a.m.; Loser vs. Stilwell 11:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. winner vs. Stilwell, 1 p.m. G4/5 (230/4 p.m.): If one team has one loss and one has no losses, they play, with Game 5 to follow if necessary. If all three teams have one loss, Fort Gibson plays Wagoner and winner plays Stilwell.
4A districts, Vian
Wyandotte vs. Warner, 1 p.m.; Loser 1 vs. Vian, 2:30 p.m.; Winner 1 vs. Vian, 4 p.m.; G4/5: If one team has one loss and one has no losses, they play, with Game 5 to follow if necessary. If all three teams have one loss, Wyandotte plays Warner and winner plays Vian.
4A districts, Henryetta
G1: Eufaula vs. Morris, noon; loser plays Henryetta at 1:30 p.m.; noon winner plays Henryetta at 3 p.m.; G4/5 (4:30/6 p.m.): If one team has one loss and one has no losses, they play, with Game 5 to follow if necessary. If all three teams have one loss, Eufaula plays Morris and winner plays Henryetta.
3A districts, Gore
G2: Savanna-Sal. Central loser vs. Gore, noon, Gore plays Savanna-Sal. Central winner at 1:30 p.m. G4 and G5 (3/4:30 p.m.) If one team has one loss and one has no losses, they play, with Game 5 to follow if necessary. If all three teams have one loss, Savanna plays Central and winner plays Gore.
2A districts, Clayton
Clayton vs. Quinton, 10 a.m.; Porum vs. Dewar, 11:30 a.m.; Losers play 12;30 p.m., Winners play 2 p.m.; Elmination game 3:30 p.m.; Championship round 5 p.m. with if necessary game, 6:30 p.m.
2A districts, Woodland
Okay vs. Woodland, 11:30 a.m., loser plays Barnsdall-Frontier loser at 1 p.m., winners play 2:30 p.m., games continue to championship round, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Fort Gibson at Metro Christian, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Friday
BASEBALL
Inola at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Kansas at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Salina at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Mounds, 4:30 p.m.
Central Sallisaw at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Stilwell at Hilldale, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Owasso at Muskogee, 6/8 p.m.
