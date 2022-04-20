Slowpitch
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS: PORUM OUT— The Lady Panthers eliminated Midway 13-0 and 14-1 but lost to both Dewar (13-5) and Wetumka (9-4). Gracie Tiger was 3-for-3 in the shutout win. Ciara Barbee and RiLee Miller drove in three each in the second win. Porum finishes 12-8.
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS: WEBBERS OUSTED — Caddo beat Webbers Falls 15-0, then Quinton eliminated Webbers 3-0. Webbers finishes 9-5.
Baseball
GORE V PORUM — Gore beat Okay 11-3 and Porum 11-0 and Porum beat Okay 7-0. Gore (17-7) and Porum (17-6) will meet Friday at 1 p.m. to decide their district.
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
SLOWPITCH
CLASS 5A DISTRICTS —Sallisaw, Fort Gibson, Checotah at Checotah; 1) Fort Gibson vs. Sallisaw, 10 a.m.; 2) Loser 1 vs. Checotah, 11:30 a.m.; Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Checotah; Repeat if all teams with one loss or championship round begins.
CLASS 3A DISTRICTS — 1) Sperry vs. Blackwell, 11 a.m.; 2) Haskell vs. Loser 1; 3) Haskell vs. Winner 1; Repeat if all teams with one loss or championship round begins.
OTHERS — Muskogee, Union at Broken Arrow, 5/7 p.m.
BASEBALL
CLASS B DISTRICTS — Webbers Falls, Bokoshe, Cameron at Cameron: Webbers Falls vs. Bokoshe, 1 p.m.; Cameron vs. Bokoshe, 4 p.m.
CLASS A DISTRICTS — Summit Christian, Afton, Porter at Porter: Porter vs. Afton, 3 p.m. Summit Christian vs. Afton, 5 p.m., Porter vs. Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
OTHERS — Poteau vs. Muskogee, 1 p.m. at McAlester Shootout; Dale at Oktaha, 5 p.m.; Fort Gibson at Hilldale, CCD.; Eufaula, Checotah, Wagoner at Checotah Tournament; Warner at Panama, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
Bristow at Porter (girls), 6 p.m.
Friday
BASEBALL
Hilldale at Muldrow, 5 p.m.
Oktaha with Washington at Hartshorne, 2 p.m.
Warner at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee vs. Wister, 3 p.m. at McAlester Shootout
Porum vs. Gore, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Muskogee at Bartlesville, 6/8 p.m.
Hilldale at Sallisaw, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Regent Prep, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Oologah, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
