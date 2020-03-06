Boys basketball
3A AREA IV AT CHECOTAH
EUFAULA 61, BETHEL 50 — After a slow start No. 14 Eufaula got it going in the second quarter, outscoring Bethel 17-4 to take an eight point lead into the break. Khalil Deere scored a game high 21 points, eight coming in the second quarter, for the Ironheads. Alex Parish added 19 points and Justis James had 10. Eufaula advanced to the Area consolation game vs Adair on Saturday with a trip to state on the line.
3A AREA II AT STROUD
SEQUOYAH 41, KEYS 26 — No. 9 Sequoyah used a stingy defense to steadily pull away and end Keys’ season at 17-12. Brayden Haddock had 11 points to lead all scorers for the Indians. Keys was led by Scotty Wolff with 10 points. Sequoyah will try to secure a spot in the state tournament when they face No. 4 Beggs on Saturday night.
Girls basketball
3A AREA II AT STROUD
SEQUOYAH 56, KELLYVILLE 31 — No. 1 Sequoyah won its sixth consecutive Area championship in securing a trip to the 3A state tournament next week. Lex Keys led all scorers with 19 points and also had five steals. Smalls Goudeau added eight points and had five rebounds. The Lady Indians’ defense was the difference in the game allowing Kellyville only one quarter with double digit points. Sequoyah distanced itself with a 20-7 third quarter to take a 25 point lead into the final quarter.
Baseball
MUSKOGEE 14, TAHLEQUAH 0 — Ben Fullbright took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Muskogee improved to 3-1. The Roughers offense scored in every inning, including six runs in the second. AJ Tims went 3-for-4 on the day with two RBI and one run scored. Kaunor Ashley and Antonio Zapata each scored three runs.
WAGONER vs. OOLOGAH — No game information available
EUFAULA AT OKMULGEE — Postponed due to basketball.
JENKS 2, VIAN 0 — No game information available.
VERDIGRIS 9, OKTAHA 6 — The Tigers fell behind early and their late-game rally fell short falling on the road. Mason Ledford went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI. Harley Shaffer scored two runs. Hunter Dearman took the loss on the mound.
HASKELL AT WARNER — Postponed due to basketball.
KEIFER 12, PORTER 11 — The Pirates (2-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a four run lead heading into the final inning. Porter’s pitching allowed the first five Keifer batters to reach base to give up the lead in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the fourth inning Mason Plunk led off with a single and two batters later Cole Phillips hit a two run homerun to left field. Phillips finished the game going 3-for-4 with four RBI. Kaleb Brewer reached safely in every at bat going 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI. Nick Ferguson was the losing pitcher.
PORUM 14, WEBBERS FALLS 6 — The Panthers scored 11 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the win at home. Kennedy was 2-for-3 with two runs for Porum. Blake Wyatt went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored for Webbers Falls (1-1).
Boys soccer
FORT GIBSON SPLITS PAIR — At the Edison Tournament Fort Gibson (3-1) dropped the first game in penalty kicks by a final of 3-2 to Bartlesville. The game was tied 2-2 and the Tigers lost the shootout 4-3. Jose Estrada and Rylee Davis each scored a goal. In the second game Estrada scored two goals and the Tigers took down Putnam City West.
WAGONER AT CATOOSA — No game information available.
Girls soccer
WAGONER AT CATOOSA — No game information available.
Slowpitch
WELEETKA 10, PORUM 9 — The Lady Panthers (1-1) pounded out 27 hits in the game but lost the game on a walk-off. Savannah Macom and Mallory Barrett each went 4-for-4 with Macom hitting an inside the park homerun. Danielle Barnes had three hits in four at-bats. Ally Bush and Cadence McKee both went 3-for-3.
Boys golf
MUSKOGEE AT OLIVE INVITATIONAL — At Sapulpa Golf Course the Roughers had a team score of 305 to take first place. Mesa Falleur shot a 69 to come in second individually. Ty Glover shot an 80 (9th individually) and Carter Stewart had an 82 (10th individually). Logan Ridley shot an 86 and Gabe Kindrick had a 93.
Track
MUSKOGEE OPENS SEASON — The Muskogee girls finished sixth at the 2020 Owasso High School Track Invitational on Friday. Joycelynn Gaines Haley had a good day in the field finishing third in the high jump with a leap of 4-feet, 10 inches while coming in sixth in the long jump at 15-7. Deriayah Lee was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.58 seconds and sixth in the 100 dash at 17.95. The Lady Roughers 400 relay team of Janee Coleman, Mya Williams, Jocelynn Haley and Jakayla Swanson finished third at 51.77 with the 800 relay of Samara Caddell, Aubrielle Brown, Coleman and Swanson crossed the line at 1:51.97.
On the boys side, Kennedy McGee was third in the 100 at 11.84 while Ty Williams was sixth at 11.90. The 800 relay team of Williams, Keondre Johns, Raheim Payne and Michael Vann placed fourth at 1:33. In the field events, Kentrell Mitchum was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-10 and third in the long jump at 19-2 1/4. Payne was sixth in the high jump at 5-6. The boys as a team tied for seventh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.