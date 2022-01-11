Boys basketball
PORTER 86, KETCHUM 66 — Kejuan Reynolds lit it up with a career-high 48 points, all on two-pointers, and the Pirates bounced back from a championship game loss at Regent Prep on Saturday. Mason Plunk poured in 16 and Adrian Vega had 11.
The 6-foot-5 Reynolds had 30 in the first half as Porter rang up a 58-42 lead in a shootout. He finished with 13 rebounds and now is nine points away from 1,000 career.
WAGONER 53, SALLISAW 49 — Wagoner (6-4) and Sallisaw, two teams with different destinations before tipoff, changed foes. Hilldale canceled on Wagoner due to COVID issues as did Checotah against Sallisaw.
The Bulldogs (6-4) led 25-21 at the half and were led on the night by a pair of freshmen as JaShawn Davison had 21 points. Alex Shieldnight had 13 points and six rebounds.
GORE 52, WEBBERS FALLS 49 — Brady Thomas had 18 points for Gore, 12 at the half, but the Pirates, now 3-5, rode balanced third-quarter scoring to rally from the 23-19 deficit at the break, outscoring the Warriors 16-3 in the period. Keigan Reid had two baskets and was one of six Pirates finding the basket in the third. Webbers (6-4) had 19 from Daylan Jarrard and 16 from Ashton Davis. Both dropped four 3-pointers each.
OKAY 49, ARKOMA 47 — Okay moved to 10-3 with the win. Diezel Davis had 14 points and Austin Russell had 11 for the Mustangs.
Girls basketball
WAGONER 46, SALLISAW 35 — Wagoner (5-5) raced to a 25-13 lead at the half and led by as many as 18 in the third. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Cambri Pawpa each led Wagoner with 11 points.
PORTER 55, KETCHUM 35 — Coming off a championship at Regent Prep over the weekend, Porter led 32-16 at halftime and coasted behind Brittany Welch and Raylee Allison. Welch had 20 points, going 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Allison had four 3s, three in the first quarter, and finished with 16 points. Chamayne Marshall had 8 points including 6-of-8 from the line. The Lady Pirates are 9-1 and extended their win streak to seven.
WEBBERS FALLS 76, GORE 19 —Samantha Shanks had 11 points in the first quarter and 15 for the game for last weekend’s Arkansas River Shootout champions, now 10-0. Teralynn Colston came off the bench in the second quarter and led the Lady Warriors with 14 points. Lindsey Pierce added 10. Samantha Griffith had 10.
Wrestling
MUSKOGEE AT DISTRICT DUALS — The Roughers lost 42-27 to Bartlesville and 67-12 to Bixby in being eliminated Tuesday. Dakota Sherrer had the best performance for Muskogee, getting two first-period pins against both teams at 106. The season will continue with two tournaments and two duals and four additional duals.
