Porter 70, Dewar 55 (B)
Kejuan Reynolds, who scorched the paint for 48 points earlier in the week against Ketchum, came close to that career-high with 43 on Thursday. Caleb Willard added 10, with one of five 3s the Pirates (10-1) had. Reynolds had 19 regulation baskets. He had 24 on Tuesday. Porter led 44-30 at the half. Both boys and girls games were late arrangements.
Idabel 57, Porter 42 (G)
Porter trailed 15-8 after one and saw its seven-game winning streak end but got two double-figure scorers in Aareonya Moore with 12 and Brittany Welch with 10.
Friday
Muskogee no game
Miami at Fort Gibson, ppd.
Okay at Gore
Eufaula at Beggs, ppd.
Webbers Falls at Keota, ppd.
Okmulgee at Haskell
Liberty at Porter, ppd.
Muskogee at Sapulpa, ppd.
Hilldale at Locust Grove, ppd.
Porum at McCurtain, ppd.
Stilwell at Checotah, ppd.
Warner at Sal. Central, ppd.
Oktaha at Westville,ppd.
Saturday
Wagoner at Tulsa Central
Checotah at Eufaula, ppd.
Webbers Falls at Pittsburg, ppd.
Keys at Gore (boys at 5:30, girls at 7).
